Every death and tragedy matters

A few days after 9/11, a bridge collapsed in Texas, killing eight people. An NPR story that I heard on the radio this week spoke about how the incident was overshadowed by the thousands killed in the 9/11 attacks.
Similarly, in the United States, thousands of people have died each day of non-pandemic-related reasons since March 2020, but those deaths have been overshadowed by COVID-19 deaths, whose daily average is not insignificant but is significantly less than either heart disease or cancer, the two top killers.
Case in point: “PBS NewsHour” highlights each week the stories of five people who died of COVID-19. This is a wonderful tribute — but, to my knowledge, the news show does not similarly highlight the stories of people who died of other causes.
This observation is not meant to minimize the tragedies of either 9/11 or the pandemic — but rather to highlight the fact that every death is a loss, a tragedy to those who loved the deceased.
One of those deaths was the death of my aunt, Nancy, who died a few weeks ago of stage 4 intestinal cancer.
An oft-repeated adage is that you can’t choose your family — an expression often intoned when a person wants to dissociate himself from one or more relatives. In the case of Aunt Nancy, though, the situation was the opposite: The sister to my stepfather, Aunt Nancy was not my aunt by blood, but we mutually chose to be “related.”
I’m not totally sure what Aunt Nancy saw in me, but what I saw in her was a phenomenal mind and heart.
Although she was retired by the time I met her, Aunt Nancy was a well-educated woman who enjoyed a successful career with the CIA. She was funny and engaging, and seemingly remembered everyone whose lives intertwined with hers, however briefly. Her apartment was filled with beautiful pieces of furniture and art, and she could regale listeners for hours with the stories of these artifacts and the people who gave them to her.
Although I knew that her health wasn’t good, I did not know that she had intestinal cancer. It wasn’t like Aunt Nancy to burden other people with her problems. It was like her, though, to think of others before herself.
She never married or had children, but she had an extended family of relatives and friends. She retired early to take care of her parents; and after they passed away — and probably even before — she took care of many others. It seemed that every time I spoke to her, she mentioned a different person to whom she brought some homemade soup or other food.
After my stepfather died, Aunt Nancy made a special effort to do things for my mother, inviting my mother to stay at her apartment for long weekends and cooking for her. My mother would always leave with a week’s worth of meals that Nancy had prepared for her to put in her freezer.
When the pandemic hit and Nancy no longer left her apartment to see friends, friends would drop by and get “takeout” from her kitchen window.
Just weeks before she died, she took the time to order some sweet treats for my family and me. There was no special occasion — she sent them “just because.”
Our society tends to highlight the deaths that come about by way of newsworthy events. But I’m sure that there are many special people out there — people as special to you as Aunt Nancy was to me — who have died. And it’s important to understand that their deaths matter, too.
Readers may contact Sheila at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.