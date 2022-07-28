There has been a bevy of performing and visual art events in the area this summer. Youth Theatre, Music in the Park and visual arts classes at the Norfolk Arts Center are just a few of the ongoing opportunities. This weekend, there is an event that only happens once a year — the Norfolk Public Library’s Annual Literature Festival.
Saturday, July 30, will be the 27th occurrence of the festival. The focus of the Literature Festival is Golden Sower nominated works. The Golden Sower Award is an annual children’s choice award given to authors and illustrators in three categories: picture book, mid-grade and novel. The winners are determined by Nebraska students. Thousands of school-age readers vote to choose the winners.
The highlight of the festival is the guest authors. This year, three Golden-Sower nominated authors and illustrators will be giving panel discussions and interacting with attendees.
Though a literature festival may sound like something for adults, the library’s festival is fun for the whole family. Youth ages 10 and older are encouraged to attend. It gives them the opportunity to meet authors of books that they may read at school or the library. In addition to the authors, the library will preview all the Golden Sower Award nominee titles.
This year’s guests are Vanessa Roeder, Varian Johnson and Ernesto Cisneros. Roeder is a Texas author and illustrator of several children’s picture books. Her picture book, “The Box Turtle,” is a 2022 Golden Sower picture book nominee.
Johnson is the author of several novels for children and young adults, including “The Parker Inheritance,” which was a Coretta Scott King Honor Book and a Boston Globe/Horn Book Honor Book. His graphic novel “Twins,” illustrated by Shannon Wright, is an NPR Best Book and a 2022 Golden Sower mid-grade nominee.
Cisneros is a California teacher and author. His novel “Efrén Divided” is a 2022 Golden Sower novel nominee.
Each of these titles will be included on the ballots for the 2022-2023 Golden Sower Award. This is an excellent opportunity for students to learn more about these particular books as well as storytelling in general.
The Norfolk Public Library Literature Festival starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 30. Tickets can be purchased at the library or the day of at the door. Student pricing is available, and those who have completed the library’s Summer Reading Program received discounted prices — half price for adults and free admission for students ages 10-18. For more information about the festival, please call the library at 402-844-2100.