Cassandra Widner saw trouble on the horizon.
Nearly two weeks ago, the owner of Avenue Bridal had her big “tuxedo night” in Wayne upended as schools canceled classes and events, including proms, because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Two days later, she received her first call from a bride postponing her wedding for the same reason.
“I had a feeling that was coming,” Widner said. “My husband told me we’re in this as a team and to be strong and take care of my customers. I could crumble on him when I get home.”
Widner isn’t alone in feeling business stresses caused by the pandemic. The virus has affected nearly every industry, including those that supply goods or services for large events like weddings and proms.
Widner said she considers herself fortunate because the tuxedo company from which she rents men’s formal wear has offered refunds for customers whose proms were canceled because of the virus. But, Widner added, she feels for the brides who have postponed their spring weddings to fall.
“Here they’ve been engaged for over a year and you think you’re going to get married in two weeks and now you’re not getting married until October,” she said. “It’s definitely been emotional.”
Roxi Zimmerman, owner of Roxi’s Elegant Bridal in Norfolk, said she already has had brides postpone their nuptials and one who went ahead with the ceremony without a lot of fanfare.
“A lot of people are postponing. A majority are postponing and having it later, but they’re having trouble finding dates,” Zimmerman said of the schedule quickly filling for late summer and early fall.
Zimmerman said she feels for the couples who have to make tough decisions about their weddings right now, but she also feels for the high school students — especially seniors — who are missing out on their proms.
“If you’re a senior, this is your senior prom — your last one,” she said.
From the perspective of a business owner, Zimmerman said the revenue lost from canceled proms hurts, and she hopes parents will try to host mini-proms or summer proms for the students who will miss out, especially since many of the girls already had purchased their dress.
Lesley Milenkovich, owner of Madonna’s Wedding Belle in Norfolk, said she also is hopeful the proms or similar events will be rescheduled, as well, and she also is pleased with how well the tuxedo rental companies have worked with her business.
With brides, she added, the uncertainty of the situation has created stress and fear as they face decisions on what to do about their big day.
“They just don’t know at this point if they are going to have to cancel or postpone or if they are going to have to cut down on the number of wedding party attendance,” she said.
Milenkovich said the brides who are choosing to reschedule face the challenge of finding another day that will work for the attendants, as well as the service providers like photography, floral and catering, and the venue.
“They’ve got all of these plans and put all of these deposits down, and to try to move to a new date so they don’t lose their deposits — it’s a lot of stress and fear.”
Jana Olsen, owner of Arista Ranch in Norfolk, said she has given couples who have chosen to postpone their weddings the option of rescheduling to a later date. Those couples are receiving top priority over new bookings.
Donna Herrick, owner of Divots in Norfolk, said she has had one wedding reschedule and another completely cancel, and many events are up in the air with their plans at the moment.
“A lot of people are just choosing to hold off on making a commitment to any kind of a future date,” she said, adding that postponed weddings are only a fraction of the hit her business has taken because of the virus.
“We haven’t had any events at the conference center for two weeks. Absolutely everything has canceled through the end of March and most through the end of April and some through the end of May,” she said.
Herrick said the only current activity on the Divots side of her business is the SandBar & Grill, which is limited to delivery because of the 10-person limit put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Norfolk Lodge & Suites also has seen a drop in the number of guests from 75% occupancy to 25% occupancy.
“About the only people we have staying right now are long-term stays,” she said. “They’re doing construction in the area.”
The downturn has resulted in layoffs for Divots and could result in the temporary closing of hotel wings, she said.
“I wish I had a magic wand for dealing with it,” Herrick said.
Pam Buchholz, owner of Expressions Floral & Gifts in Pierce, said the moment people were told to go home and isolate, her business ground to a halt.
“The very next day there was a funeral scheduled, and you couldn’t have more than 10 people, so it got postponed,” she said. “No flowers.”
Buchholz also is struggling to get past the eerie quiet going on during a time of the year that is normally bustling with activities like weddings, proms, graduations, anniversary celebrations and banquets like the hospital gala.
“We always say on Memorial Day we can breathe a little bit,” she said. “But I just feel like every night I go home and I’m supposed to do something. I can’t get that out of my head. There’s just nothing.”
Buchholz said she has heard similar stories from other businesses from Creighton to Norfolk; regardless of the business, credits and debits have to balance at the end of the week, she said.
But Buchholz added she is looking forward to summer and to a time when people can begin socializing again; she believes business will pick up then.
“On the other end, we learned a lot,” she said. “I’m not going to take one moment for granted when all of this is done, so we’ll just stay positive and keep hoping.”