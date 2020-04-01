Essay spurs memories

Growing up in the 1970s, one of my favorite things to do was to go roller-skating every Saturday afternoon. The rink would be packed with kids, great music would be playing, the disco ball would throw lights for us to follow across the floor, I’d fall down trying to do the limbo, my friends and I would slingshot each other across the rink – those were great times.
I was reminded of my roller-skating days when I read “Little Red Love Machine,” an essay in Jim Reese’s new collection called “Bone Chalk.”
Reese grew up in Omaha, learned a lot under the guise of Willy the Wildcat while attending Wayne State College, and now lives in Yankton where he teaches creative writing to college students at Mount Marty as well as to inmates in the Yankton Federal Prison Camp.
Due to his extensive experience with creative writing, editing, and publishing, Bone Chalk is well-written, well-organized, and well worth the read.
It’s a collection of essays in which every Nebraskan can see himself or herself. Not only could I relate to the essay about Reese’s time at a place called Skateworld, but I also related to his mention of red beer (I love the stuff!), round bales (my favorite Nebraska landscape is a field full of large, round bales, and I have many photos to prove that), minimum maintenance roads (if you grew up in the 80s, you partied on a few of those), auctions (my parents are addicted), ring-neck pheasants (so pretty, but sadly I hit one last year and caused $2,000 worth of damage to my car), and so many other things.
The book is a paean to what it means to be a Nebraskan, or even a Midwesterner.
At one point, Reese writes about how his mother-in-law would pack a “bag of sliced ham on cocktail buns spread with butter and real mayonnaise” for any road trip.
That really hit home for me because I remember my mother doing the same thing when we’d go on vacation. For one, money was tight, and for another, convenience stores were not the regular occurrence they are now.
I suspect that many Nebraska adults can recall similar road trips with a container in the back of the station wagon filled with all the food a family could possibly need to eat while driving across the state.
Reese’s antics as Willy the Wildcat are especially fun to read. He’d even attend parties dressed as the mascot!
“Every Saturday night was trick or treat for Willy – I was on the prowl.” Naturally, as a young college student, Reese did some silly things, but he learned from them, and that’s the point. “I suppose looking back on it all now, it’s a bit comical. . . . By putting on my mask, I truly believed I was transforming into the character I always believed I should be.”
There’s a lot of fun in Reese’s essays, but there’s also a lot of wisdom \h— wisdom gained from making mistakes, from witnessing the bad and the good in people, and simply from living in the Midwest.
If you’re a proud Nebraskan, find a copy of “Bone Chalk,” and I guarantee you’ll find yourself in at least one of its essay.
* * *
This month’s reading selection is “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean. Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com.