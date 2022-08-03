WISNER — An opportunity for the Battle Creek Post 75 seniors to avenge a previous loss turned into a frustrating and uncharacteristic night as they lost Malcolm Post 354 8-4 in the semifinals of the Nebraska American Legion Class C Senior Playoffs in Wisner City Park.
The Braves played Malcolm — the last undefeated team remaining in the tournament — in the first round and took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh. They wound up losing 5-4.
“I’m really proud of the effort that the guys gave,” coach Russ Hamer said of his team’s effort at state. “We knew we were going to face a lot of tough competition here and they didn’t back down.”
Throughout the state tournament, Battle Creek has stressed the importance of fundamentals, whether it be in the field, in the batters box or on the basepaths. Mistakes were made early on that ended up setting the tone for the night.
Two errors by shortstop Parker Clausen and a fielder’s choice put runners on first and second with one out in the top of the first. Malcolm’s Hayden Frank made them pay almost immediately with a three-run home run to left field.
Aden Dominissee doubled to lead off the bottom half, but was thrown out trying to score on a single by Will Hamer. Kaleb Kummer would get Battle Creek on the board with an RBI single to make it 3-1.
In the top of the third, a throwing error by Clausen after catching a lineout moved runners to second and third with one out. Two batters later, Mason Wisneski drove them in with a single to shallow right field to make it 5-1.
It was one of five errors committed by Battle Creek in the first three innings.
“We came up pretty short on defense today,” Hamer said. “It kind of hurt us in the start and put us down and it’s tough to climb a hill like that against a team as good as that.”
The Braves got some momentum going when they loaded the bases to start the bottom of the fourth. Hayden Kelley scored on a wild pitch and Dylan Amick scored on an error by the catcher.
Frank answered right back in the top of the fifth with his second home run of the game to make it 6-3.
The Braves were unable to get much more going against Malcolm, who once again frustrated opposing hitters. In their last nine games leading up to Tuesday, the Clippers had allowed just 11 runs, including three shutouts.
“Every one of them can throw the ball hard, they can hit spots and they’ve got great offspeed and that’s a tough combination,” Hamer said in reference to Malcolm’s players. “Especially when you’re battling down and any one of their pitchers can hit spots. That’s tough.”
Jacob Clarke started for Malcolm, going 6⅓ innings allowing three runs — two earned — on seven hits while walking three and striking out nine.
Malcolm added some insurance in the top of the seventh on a wild pitch by Hamer and an error by Korbyn Battershaw to make it an 8-3 ballgame with Battle Creek getting one last chance to make something happen.
Clarke got his final batter of the night to ground out before handing it over to the bullpen after going over 105 pitches for the evening.
Hamer and Battershaw singled and Kummer drew a walk to load the bases. Kelley then singled into left field to bring home a run. Suddenly, Amick came to the plate representing the tying run.
He would strike out swinging. Clausen then grounded out to the shortstop to end the game.
A season filled with successes comes to an end for Battle Creek. The Braves won 11-straight games heading into state, including a dominant run through the area tournament in Neligh as the No. 1 seed.
They complete their season 19-5.
“I’m real proud of the guys for not giving in,” Hamer said.
Malcolm 302 010 2 — 8 9 1
Battle Creek 100 200 1 —4 10 6
WP: Jacob Clarke, LP: Kaleb Kummer; 2B: (BC) Aden Dominisse, Hayden Kelley, Kummer; HR: (MAL) Hayden Frank 2.