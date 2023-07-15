IMPERIAL  — Errors cost the Valentine Post 90 Junior Legion baseball team in a 12-3 loss to Malcolm in the opening day of the Class C Nebraska Junior American Legion Tournament here at Campbell Field.

The Badger nine outhit Malcolm 8-7, but five errors allowed Malcolm to come away with the nine-run win to send Post 90 to the consolation bracket in tomorrow's second round.

Malcolm, which won the state high school title back in the spring, jumped on the Badgers in the opening inning, scoring five runs on four hits to score five runs then added two in the second before Valentine responded in the fourth after Malcolm had added a couple of runs in the top of the fourth.

"We're really young so we were pretty nervous in the beginning," long-time Post 90 coach Kent Lopez said. "We got our feet wet today, now hopefully we'll settle in and get some things done down here."

In the Valentine fourth, Dominic Beebout singled with one out followed by another single by Ryan LaDeaux.

On the LaDeaux single to left field, Beebout advanced to third on the throw into the infield and allowed LaDeaux to get to second.

Beebout scored on a ground ball to third by his brother, Trystan, advancing LaDeaux to third with two outs on the play.

LaDeaux would score on a wild pitch, but an out and an offensive interference call ended the threat.

The Beebout twins, Dominic and Trystan, both went 2-for-3 in the game and Trystan drove in a run.

Valentine will play the second game on Sunday against the loser of the Saturday finale between Crofton and Imperial.

M 520 203 X - 12 7 1

V 000 210 X - 3 8 5

WP: Brixon Meyer LP: Trace Buechle.

2B: Buechle (V); Mason Wisnieski (M). 

