Every year, many farmers and land owners along the Elkhorn River have to deal with erosion.
Since the March 2019 flooding, it seems like the river has cut some new channels, which have threatened or destroyed a couple of houses or cabins, wiped out some county roads, bridges, approaches to bridges and ruined fields.
Looking for help, many of the landowners ask the county, especially after not getting satisfaction from other sources.
Troy Uhlir, chairman of the Madison County board of commissioners, said he knows many of the people who live near the river are frustrated.
“Here in the last three weeks to a month, this is typically the time of year when you are going to see an increase in water in the river. So now, of course we are seeing some damage,” he said.
Sometimes, property owners will ask the county to protect their private property. Uhlir said the county can’t unless it impacts a busy public road or bridge.
“It’s important for people to understand that county resources can’t go to improve a private person’s property unless it is going to impact one of the county’s assets.”
In Madison County, there are some areas that continually receive the most damage along the Elkhorn River. That includes:
n 536th Avenue near Tilden, also northeast of Tilden where the bridge crosses the Elkhorn River.
n A private cabin could be lost near 841st Road north of Battle Creek. Many acres of ground already have been lost. East of this area, a septic system has been lost and a house is expected to be lost.
n Grandview Drive and Channel Road southeast of Norfolk. The bridge has been repaired after it was damaged last year.
Damage last year included about a $250,000 house and a couple of barns lost near Tilden. The Kiwanis Camp also had to be closed after being in existence for 95 years.
Antelope, Stanton and Cuming counties also have many more areas affected by the Elkhorn River.
Madison County has attempted to meet with some of the neighboring counties to see if they could have more political clout together. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers controls the flow of the river.
That idea was prompted by a Madison County resident. He had observed that officials in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska teamed up to submit a draft study proposal to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Uhlir, whose district includes the most eroding land in Madison County, said even banding together as a group of counties has not worked to get the Corps to approve changes designed to control the river.
In defense of the Corps, Uhlir said there aren’t always funds to do the projects being sought. In addition, when one landowner puts rip-rap on his banks to stop the river, it sometimes gets displaced, then flows downstream and does damage to a property downstream.
When the engineers do something in one part of the river, it sometimes will have an impact down the river, including speeding the river up and making it worse for someone downstream.
“From the corps’ standpoint, they look at it like, ‘How do we pick and choose?’ ” Uhlir said.
Among the observances from people who live along the river:
— Old tree lines, such as willows and cottonwoods, help to keep the river in place. Often the river will be stopped by the root systems of these natural shelter belts.
— When the river rises extremely high out of its banks, such as in March 2019, there aren’t many barriers that will hold it — natural or man-made.
— Mesh over rocks seems to be the best stabilizer. This method was used and approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers when the railroad river bridge was rebuilt in 2010. Even during last March’s record river flows, that bank has hardly moved.