WAUSA — Elgin Public/Pope John took its time in turning back Wausa on Friday night in a week 0 game, coming away with a 44-14 win after leading 22-8 at the half.
The teams weren't scheduled to play each other at all this season, but both were set to take on Osmond, which opted not to play a varsity schedule.
"We could have just taken a forfeit and went on with our season," Wausa coach Adrian Alonzo said. "But we are very young, and we thought experience was way more important than taking a forfeit."
EPPJ blew the game open in the second half after a halftime conversation.
"We didn't feel like we played too well in the first half," Wolfpack coach Greg Wemhoff said. "We made a lot of mistakes, which you expect coming out of the gate early in the season, but we really didn't like our effort in the first half. We really came out in the second half and controlled the game."
The EPPJ defense was the story of the game as the Wolfpack held the Vikings to under 100 yards in total offense the second half.
"We knew we would have some growing pains early on in the season," Alonzo said. "We started a freshman quarterback and a freshman running back, and they both played great. We needed better production out of our older guys tonight. That was disappointing."
EPPJ got on the board first on a Gage Thiessen 37-yard sprint through the middle of the Wausa defense, one of his four touchdowns on the night, and with just under five minutes gone in the game, the Wolfpack went up 6-0 after a two-point attempt failed.
Thiessen increased the advantage to 14-0 with 6:59 left in the half on a blast into the end zone from 3 yards out and a conversion run.
Wausa got on the board on the ensuing kickoff when one of the freshmen Alonzo was talking about, Matthew Schindler, took off on a 70-yard scamper. After a Cashe Carlson PAT run, the Vikings narrowed the gap to 14-8.
Elgin Public/Pope John took the next kick and moved all the way to the Viking 14, but Schindler grabbed an interception in the end zone to end the threat.
The Wolfpack got the ball back late in the half and a pass from Kellen Hoefer to Blake Henn picked up 18 yards and set EPPJ up at the Viking 3 with 1:25 left before the intermission.
Thiessen took it in from there for his third touchdown of the half.
"We started to mix up our running game with some play-action passes," Wemhoff said. "That really kept them off balance the rest of the night. Kellen (Hoefer) did a nice job finding the open guys."
The Wolfpack almost scored again in the half as they got the ball back with 38 seconds left and ended up at the Viking 1 on a play out of bounds as the first-half whistle sounded.
Wausa got back in it in the second half when Schindler took off on another long run, this one covering 62 yards. With 9:17 left in the third, the score was 22-14.
EPPJ answered quickly, however, as it marched 50 yards in just three plays, the biggest chunk coming from a Hoefer aerial to Dylon Lueking that covered 37 yards to set up Thiessen for his third score of the evening on a 3-yard plunge with 8:30 still remaining in the quarter.
By the end of the third, Hoefer and Luecking hooked up again for a 19-yard touchdown with 2:12 to make it 36-14.
The conversion pass was incomplete, but the Wolfpack was in control of the game.
"Like I said, we're very young," Alonzo said. "We'll get back to work and get better and better, we'll get some experience and our older guys will get it going. This was a good football team we played tonight."
Thiessen put an exclamation point on his night with his fourth trip to pay dirt from 6 yards out with 7:33 left and, after he ran in the two-point conversion, the final score was set at 44-14.
"This was a good start for us," Wemhoff said. "We had some growing pains in the first half, but I like the way we responded in the second half and took care of our business."
EPPJ (1-0) 6 16 14 8 — 44
Wausa (0-1) 0 8 6 0 — 14
FIRST QUARTER
E: Gage Thiessen 37 run (run failed), 7:17.
SECOND QUARTER
E: Thiessen 3 run (Thiessen run), 6:59.
W: Matthew Schindler 70 kickoff return (Cashe Carlson run), 6:45.
E: Thiessen 3 run (Thiessen pass from Kellen Hoefer), 1:18.
THIRD QUARTER
W: Schindler 62 run (run failed), 9:17.
E: Taylor Beckman 7 run (Thiessen run), 8:30.
E: Dylon Lueking 19 pass from Hoefer (Thiessen run), 2:12.
FOURTH QUARTER
E: Thiessen 6 run (Thiessen run), 7:33.