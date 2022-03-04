When Elgin Public and Pope John high schools formed their co-op in 2009 to become the Wolfpack, the boys basketball team had a tough stretch early on.
In their first 12 seasons, the team had just four with 10 or more wins and two (2013 and 2021) where they finished at .500. It had never finished with a winning record.
In 2022, Elgin Public/Pope John broke through each of those glass ceilings and is headed to the state basketball tournament as the area’s lone representative in Class D1.
“We are excited to get a chance to compete down at Lincoln for the first time in EPPJ history and are proud of what the team has accomplished so far this year,” coach Michael Becker said.
It started with 15 wins in the team’s first 16 games. Then came a run to the Niobrara Valley Conference finals before losing to O’Neill St. Mary’s.
The Wolfpack would go on to host their subdistrict and defeated Osmond and Bloomfield to win it. Not long after, they defeated Maywood/Hayes Center 55-36 in the D1-4 district final.
EPPJ’s run comes thanks to a roster that boasts only one senior in Colton Wright, whose 13.4 points and 7.7 rebounds a game are second and first on the team, respectively.
Junior Paiton Hoefer leads with 14.4 points a game. Sophomore Nick Anderson is second in team rebounds with 5.5.
Though the roster is young, it’s one that’s gotten quite a bit of playing time under its belt.
All five starters came back from last year’s team, and six of the eight players who make up EPPJ’s rotation have seen playing time since they were freshmen.
All those in that rotation have scored 10 or more points in at least one game this year.
“It’s been a fun group to see them grow and adapt and learn and continue to keep putting some good basketball on the floor,” Becker said in January.
Their reward for this historic feat? A first round matchup against Burwell.
The Longhorns were undefeated heading into last year’s Class D2 semifinals before ultimately finishing in fourth place.
Their top three scorers are all seniors, headlined by Dillon Critel, who averages 25.4 a game. Carter Mann averages 15.5 and 9.4 rebounds a game.
“We will need to continue to shoot the ball well and defend really well against a Burwell team that has a lot of experience playing in the state tournament,” Becker said. “But we are up for the challenge.”
Elgin High School’s last trip to Lincoln came in 1995, when it finished as the champion of Class D2. Pope John last made the tournament in 2007.
The seniors on O’Neill St. Mary’s have steadily been improving since becoming starters as sophomores two years ago.
That year, the team made it to state but lost in the first round. Last year, it finished in fourth place. This year, it enters as the No. 1 seed with plenty of momentum.
The Cardinals’ first month of the year was a strong one but saw losses to a pair of C2 teams on the road in Fremont Archbishop Bergan and Grand Island Central Catholic by a combined 12 points.
They’ve rattled off 18-straight wins since the latter.
In February, they beat Elkhorn Valley in the semifinals and Elgin Public/Pope John in the finals of the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament, their third straight title.
The hot streak continued into the subdistrict tournament, where they beat Niobrara/Verdigre and Stuart by a combined 58 points. They then defeated Spalding Academy 74-33 to go to state.
“We have a solid group of seniors who have been starters since their sophomore year,” coach Lule Bulau said. “Hopefully this year we have the experience and confidence to play well and make a run for the championship.”
That group is led by Aidan Hedstrom, whose 19.6 points a game are the most on the team. In the Cardinals’ NVC quarterfinal win over Summerland, he became the program’s all-time leading points scorer, passing Adam Moon, who graduated in 2014.
Not to be overlooked is Adam Everitt, who shoots a team-best 59% from the field and scores 11.5 a game.
The seniors aren’t the only ones making an impact. Junior Isaac Everitt is second on the team with 12.1 points a game and fourth with 4.3 rebounds.
As a whole, the offense averages 67.8 a game. They’ve scored at least 60 points in all but two games this season. Bulau credits a complete, unbalanced effort for those numbers.
“We have very balanced scoring, which really is something that I can’t say enough about our guys,” Bulau said following a win over Stuart in January. “They don’t care who gets the points every night as long as we get the win.”
With the seniors having gotten so much experience in the past three years, their mission — and how to achieve it — is clearer than ever and they’re putting in everything they have to achieve it.
“They know what their goal is,” Bulau said. “They’re taking it game by game, but it’s one of those things where they’re really hungry to get back there.”
First up for the Cardinals is the Shelton Bulldogs. Although they enter as the No. 8 seed, they have yet to lose to anyone in Class D2 this season.
The Bulldogs’ top two scorers in Riley Bombeck (15.4) and Ashton Simmons (14.8) are both sophomores over 6 feet tall.
“They are tall and athletic and like to get out and run,” Bulau said. “They have a similar style of play as us so it should be a good game.”
The Cardinals are seeking their first state championship since 2012.
Once St. Mary’s has wrapped up its semifinal, another area powerhouse will take its turn to bat.
The Wynot Blue Devils won their first 11 games of the season — including a first-place finish at the Crofton Holiday Tournament — before a loss at Cedar Catholic.
They kept moving right along afterwards up to the Lewis and Clark Conference semifinal, where they fell to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. They defeated Wakefield to take third shortly thereafter.
Wynot hasn’t lost since and even avenged its loss to the Bears on Feb. 18, winning by 15 in Laurel.
The team hosted its subdistrict, defeating Randolph and Wausa before beating Paxton on Tuesday for its second-straight trip to the capital city.
“We have had a good season thus far and are looking to build on it this week down at state,” coach Lee Heimes said.
The team is headlined by four seniors that Heimes believes have done a great job of leading the team.
None of them are more prolific on offense than Charlie Schroeder, who averages a team-best 15.6 points per game.
Three of their top scorers are sophomores, the most notable being Chase Schroeder, who scores 10 a game.
“We play tough defense and have players that come off the bench believe in their role and do a great job,” Heimes said. “We are a hungry team and we want to keep getting better.”
Their quarterfinals opponent is sure to test that unit.
Osceola averages 58.2 points per game. The Bulldogs’ top two scorers in Isaiah Zelasney and Kale Gustafson average 16.6 and 15.7 points a game, respectively.
As a team, it averages 31.9 total rebounds per game.
“They are a big physical team and they are athletic,” Heimes said. “They can score inside and outside. They rebound the ball really well.
“They are a very good team. This will be a good challenge for our team.”
It’s tests like this that the team has been feeding off of all season. From practice to games, Heimes sees the effort his guys are putting in every time they come onto the court.
“The kids just keep working hard. They’re very receptive to coaching, and they want to listen and learn,” he said. “They’re a great group of guys that want to get better.”
The Blue Devils last won the state championship in 2013 and finished as the state runners-up in 2017.