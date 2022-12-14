ELGIN — Both of Tuesday night’s games between Tilden Elkhorn Valley and Elgin Public/Pope John harped on a familiar saying.
It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.
The Wolfpack girls and the Falcon boys overcame early deficits to win their respective games at the St. Boniface Auditorium at Pope John High School. EPPJ won 50-40, and Elkhorn Valley won 61-49.
In the girls game that started the night, Elkhorn Valley went up 22-16 just 10 seconds into the third quarter. Over the next two minutes, Keyera Eisenhauer, daughter of coach Randy Eisenhauer, hit a pair of 3-pointers to tie the game.
With 5:54 left in the period, she hit a go-ahead layup to put the Wolfpack ahead for the first time all night.
Eisenhauer ended her day with a season-best 24 points, which included going 8 for 18 from the field and 4 for 12 from 3-point range. The junior missed her first three tries from beyond the arc but with persistence and help from teammates got hot at the right time.
“I just tell myself hard work pays off and just to keep shooting and it’ll eventually fall,” she said. “Once one shot falls, that gets the confidence going.
“My teammates also help me. Every time someone makes a mistake, we all have each other’s back.”
EPPJ kept the scoring going from there, using seven points from Brenna Martinsen, six from Ashlynne Charf and another two from Eisenhauer to take a 39-30 lead into the game’s final eight minutes.
A 3-pointer by Kate Furstenau and another by Eisenhauer helped to give the Wolfpack a double-digit lead in the fourth. The defense held strong as well, not allowing a field goal until there was 3:26 left in the game.
That defense led EPPJ to its comeback in the second half. It serves as the catalyst for much of the rest of the game plan.
“Our defense led to our offense. Our defense led to our transition,” coach Randy Eisenhauer said. “Our defense leads to open shots, which I thought we got a lot of in the second half.”
Elgin Public/Pope John went from going 5 for 28 from the field in the first half to 12 for 19 in the second half. The Wolfpack also forced 20 turnovers.
In the eyes of Randy Eisenhauer, the biggest X-factor was an uptick in the team’s energy level.
“I thought our energy level was really low the first half,” he said. “But then in that third quarter, our girls really turned it up a notch and then, the next thing you know, we got a 16-point lead.”
EPPJ found itself down 5-0 four minutes into the game. The team didn’t register a field goal until Charf made a layup with 2:22 remaining in the first quarter.
The Wolfpack started to get things going offensively in the second, but Elkhorn Valley was able to stay ahead largely thanks to nine points from Brooke Wilcox, who got a lot of good looks underneath.
Wilcox led the Falcons with 15 points.
Elkhorn Valley coach Brendan Dittmer said he felt that things started to slip away when sophomore Lillian Haggemann started getting into foul trouble.
“I thought Lilly was playing a really good defensive game,” he said. “She just happened to get into foul trouble, and I think that changed things a little bit for us.”
After Tuesday, the Falcons are undefeated no more. It’s a young team, with only one senior (Wilcox) and three juniors on the entire roster, but that can’t be an excuse for much longer.
“We’re a young team now, but in the middle of January, we can’t be a young team anymore,” Dittmer said. “And I think they understand what that means so it’s going to be dedication to practice and the fundamentals that come from that and then just getting in more ball games like this against really good competition.”
THE ELKHORN VALLEY boys found themselves trailing 17-11 with 5:32 remaining in the second quarter.
That’s when a basket by Brendyn Ollendick started a 7-0 run capped off by a Korbin Werner 3-pointer to give the Falcons an 18-17 lead, their first of the game.
Dylon Lueking responded with a basket to put EPPJ back up, and Paiton Hoefer followed up with a 3. Ollendick hit another 3-pointer to make it a one-point game before Ethan Hinkle made it 24-21 with 2:35 to go on a 2-pointer.
Keegan Petersen hit a basket, then Ollendick hit yet another 3 to put the Falcons ahead again. Werner added a free throw to make it 27-24 at halftime.
Ollendick led the Falcons with 19 points on the day while shooting 6 for 21 from the field. Their ability to get stops on defense gave him the open looks he needed to make some big shots.
“Mostly when we got deflections on defense, they got me out in transition and they hit me when I was open,” he said. “Just open shots.”
The senior hit two more 3s in the first 3:02 of the third quarter as part of a 13-3 run for Elkhorn Valley.
The Wolfpack clawed its way back and made it a six-point game with :50.9 remaining. However, a 3-point play by Dawson Hansen and a drive to the hoop at the buzzer by Kellyn Ollendick put the Falcons up 48-37 after three.
Both teams traded punches for most of the fourth, with EPPJ making it a nine-point game with 3:26 left. A 3-pointer by Werner with just under a minute to go put the game away.
Defensively, Elkhorn Valley forced 23 turnovers. Because of that, the Falcons were largely able to control the terms of the game later on.
“We’ve got some length in our 1-3-1 half-court set,” coach Derric Werner said. “I thought we did a good job disrupting their rhythm.”
It was a tough start in the first quarter for the Falcons, who were 0 for 8 from 3-point range to start. Meanwhile, 3-pointers by Nick Anderson and Hoefer had the Wolfpack looking good early.
As the game went on, however, those turnovers became too much to overcome.
“We really need to work on taking care of the ball and handling pressure,” Wolfpack coach Matt Euse said. “Twenty-three turnovers against a good team, you're going to lose 10 times out of 10.”
Elkhorn Valley’s teams will travel to face Stuart on Friday. Meanwhile, Elgin Public Pope John will host Spencer Boyd County on Saturday.
GIRLS
Elkhorn Valley 6 14 10 10 — 40
Elgin Public/Pope John 5 11 23 11 — 50
ELKHORN VALLEY (3-1): Joslynn Larson 1-4 0-0 3; Lily Hartl 0-5 2-4 2; Lillian Haggemann 1-4 1-2 3; Merinee Vaughn 1-2 0-0 2; Brooke Wilcox 6-16 3-6 15; Carissa Gale 0-1 0-0 0; Karlee Broberg 2-8 0-0 5; J.J. Black 5-10 0-2 10. Totals 16-50 6-14 40.
ELGIN PUBLIC/POPE JOHN (5-1): Ashlynne Charf 4-8 0-2 8; Skyler Meis 0-6 0-4 0; Brenna Martinsen 2-6 2-2 7; Kate Furstenau 3-6 2-3 11; Keyera Eisenhauer 8-18 4-5 24; Madelynn Kolm 0-3 0-0 0; Sara Bode 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 17-47 8-18 50.
BOYS
Elkhorn Valley 5 22 21 13 — 61
Elgin Public/Pope John 10 14 13 12 — 49
ELKHORN VALLEY (4-0): Kellyn Ollendick 4-6 0-2 8; Dawson Hansen 4-8 1-1 9; Keegan Petersen 1-5 0-0 2; Brendyn Ollendick 6-22 3-5 19; Korbin Werner 4-11 5-6 16; Carter Werner 3-9 1-3 7. Totals 22-61 10-17 61.
ELGIN PUBLIC/POPE JOHN (4-2): Blake Henn 2-3 0-0 4; Paiton Hoefer 6-18 2-2 21; Myles Kittelson 1-2 1-2 3; Camryn Pelster 2-3 0-2 4; Nick Anderson 1-1 0-0 3; Jarek Erickson 0-2 2-2 2; Dylon Lueking 4-6 1-3 10; Ethan Hilke 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 17-38 6-11 49.