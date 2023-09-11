Entitlement by any other name

It would be presumptuous to ascribe one adjective to all humans. Nevertheless, there are certainly some humans to which one adjective can easily be ascribed: Entitled.
The recent prime example is the case of the two construction workers who plowed through the Great Wall of China because they wanted to create a shortcut for themselves. In the process, they irreparably destroyed a historic site.
I’m imagining that their conversation went something like this:
Worker 1: “I’m so tired of going the long way around. What do you say we use this here excavator and just plow a shortcut through the Great Wall?”
Worker 2: “I agree — the long way is really tiresome, and I’d like to get home early tonight and catch up on some of my favorite binge TV shows. But do you think it’s OK to do it? It is the Great Wall, after all.”
Worker 1: “You worry too much. After all, this particular part is crumbling, and it’s not the popular area of the wall anyway. And it will only be a teensy little pathway, just a tiny excavator-width wide.”
Worker 2: “You’re right. You make some really good arguments. Probably no one will notice anyway.”
Worker 1: “Exactly! And we, of all people, deserve to be happy.”
Worker 2: “Yes, yes we do. And surely everyone will understand that we’re not doing it to be mean and vandalize the wall for vandalism’s sake but merely to be efficient. Everyone in this day and age understands the need for efficiency, right?”
Yeah, right.
Alas, while the Great Wall breach is a recent example with irreparable consequences involving a historic site, this is certainly not the only example of humans who feel entitled.
Look at the internet, and you’ll see many stories of airplane travelers who act entitled. Instead of buying seats together, some families feel compelled to guilt other passengers into moving from their preferred window or aisle seats to less-desirable middle seats elsewhere so that families can sit together.
Travel yourself, and you’re sure to encounter airline passengers who insist on bringing carry-on luggage that takes up more than their share of the overhead space.
Many politicians and judges, even though they are public servants, seem of late to exhibit un-public-servant-like entitled behavior. When politicians or judges are too old or infirm to do their jobs, it seems reasonable to believe that they would retire for the betterment of society, but often these people feel entitled to hold onto their positions for their own personal reasons. And then there are those politicians who feel entitled to hold the whole governmental process hostage to get what they want, to the detriment of everyone else.
From movie industry leaders who sexually assault those lower on the totem pole, to people who say they will refuse to repay loans they took out in good faith even if the government does not forgive those loans, to famous (well-paid) actors and actresses and singers who charge their fans an outrageous amount of money for tickets, to people who ignore signs at national parks forbidding them from entering certain areas, there is no end to this atmosphere of entitlement.
All of these incidents of people exhibiting entitlement are what my father would have called “chutzpah,” meaning “audacity.”
You can call it anything you like — the English language being what it is, there is an unending supply of fitting adjectives: Spoiled, brazen, insolent, shameless, flip …
Regardless, they all mean “entitled” — and, unfortunately, we probably all know way too many humans who can be described as such.
