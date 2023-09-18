Always eligible for the carpooling lane
Why would anyone want a steer riding shotgun in his car — and how could someone even orchestrate such an event?
Recently, Lee Meyer of Neligh was stopped by police in Norfolk because of an extra-large, nonhuman critter in the passenger side of his vehicle.
Years ago, Lee worked for a farmer, and the farmer’s neighbor had a horse that would ride in the bed of the neighbor’s pickup — standing up, with no rack or other additional enclosure.
Fast-forward a few years, and Lee was ready to enter the world of vehicle-riding animals. Lee’s version, though, involved not a horse but a steer and not a pickup but a car.
In 2015, Lee bought an 8- or 9-month-old Longhorn-Watusi steer from a Longhorn breeder in Ohio. The steer was named Hot Duty, with one part of his name from his mother and one part from his father. Lee didn’t think that the name — the first part anyway — fit because the steer was spindly, so he renamed the steer Howdy Duty.
Media sources have mistakenly been writing “Howdy Duty” as “Howdy Doody” in news articles. However, Lee noted, “he’ll answer either way.” Sometime after bringing Howdy Duty home, Lee decided that having a car-riding Longhorn-Watusi would be a fun project. The kids had moved away, and he didn’t want to just sit in the house all day.
In 2016, Lee purchased a 1996 Ford Crown Victoria retired police car and replaced the passenger door with a bolted-on gate that swings open; removed the passenger half of the front windshield; removed all seats on the passenger side; reinforced the frame, suspension and floor; and added a thick rubber mat for standing comfort.
Lee completed all of these modifications before training the steer. “I felt confident,” Lee said. Howdy Duty was a year and a half old before Lee put him on the rope for the first time.
Lee said training Howdy Duty to get in the car involved “baby steps,” but in two or three months, the training was complete. Although Lee does give Howdy Duty cattle cake cubes for getting in the car, Howdy Duty will get in without the treats. Lee said he gets in the car better than in a stock trailer; and in 10 minutes, they are loaded and ready to go. He has never once tried to jump out. “He worked out a lot better than I thought he would,” Lee said.
Lee and Howdy Duty visit lots of little towns, participate in parades and antique tractor shows, and provide enjoyment for nursing homes and preschools. Lee keeps him prepared for their outings by scratching and combing him and haltering him once a week and walking him near the road to ensure that he’s used to Lee and traffic.
Over the years, Howdy Duty has become quite a bit larger than when he first went to live at the Meyer homestead. About two or three years ago, Howdy Duty weighed in at about 2,200 pounds. He “just about fills up” the car, Lee said. In fact, although the steer can still get in the car easily enough, he’s too big to get out unless Lee unbolts the gate.
When Lee began this adventure, one of his granddaughters was about 4 or 5 years old — and she thought it was a bad idea. And now? “She won’t admit it,” Lee said, “but I think she’s a little bit proud.”
However, Lee added, when he tells her that he’s a movie star, she says, “(No), you’re a chauffeur for a movie star.”
