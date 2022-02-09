The Norfolk Arts Center (NAC) is preparing for its 15th Annual Juried Show with an open call for artists of all experience levels.
The Juried Show is an annual competition featuring curated works from artists around the state. Artists are invited to submit works of any medium for consideration. Prize money is awarded to the top three finalists. Artists need not be professionals – any artist, from the experienced to the new, can submit up to five works to be considered for inclusion.
The competitive exhibition is curated by a juror, traditionally a member of the art faculty from one of Nebraska’s colleges. The honor of juror is given to a different faculty member each year. This year’s juror is Beatriz Rodriguez, the printmaking professor at Wayne State College.
Rodriguez will select all artworks to be displayed and will judge Best of Show. She is a sculptor and printmaker whose work has been exhibited throughout South Florida. Rodriguez and other members of the Wayne State art faculty will be displaying their own pieces in a concurrent faculty exhibition.
The NAC is accepting submissions for the Juried Show until midnight on Feb. 25. Complete rules and the entry form are available on the NAC website at norfolkartscenter.org
Those accepted into the competition will be notified in March.
The 15th annual Juried Show and faculty exhibition will open on April 14 and be on display until May 26. Award winners will be announced at the opening reception on Saturday, April 23. The juror will offer critiques at that time as well. It’s an excellent opportunity to meet artists and learn more about the creative process and art critique. Admission to the NAC is free and open to the public.
The popular vote winners of Artisans on the Avenue have been announced. The honor of “Favorite Artist” went to Denise Dendinger, who creates unique nature concrete castings. “Favorite Soup” was awarded to Black Cow Fat Pig, and the “Favorite Atmosphere” winner was The 411.
If you found yourself inspired by Artisans on the Avenue but aren’t ready to enter the juried competition, the NAC is offering a chance to dabble in the culinary arts with an upcoming cooking class for adults. “Valentine’s Korean Cooking” is a course in creating Kimbap or Korean sushi. You will also get a taste of Korean dishes to complement the meal. The Feb. 11 class is offered for couples and individuals, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Register online or at the NAC.