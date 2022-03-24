Enjoy youth artwork at Norfolk Arts Center

March is National Youth Art Month. The Norfolk Arts Center’s current exhibit is the Norfolk Public, Parochial and Homeschool Exhibition featuring works by students from all grade levels. If you haven’t had the opportunity to view it yet, I encourage you to do so, even if you don’t know any of Northeast Nebraska students.
Visitors to the exhibit are treated to a riot of color and themes that evoke energy and joy. From vibrant paint to the stark lines of pen and ink, this multi-faceted display showcases a great variety of mediums and projects. Watercolor, clay, digital composition and acrylics are some of the mediums you can expect to view. The exhibit is not displayed by grade; rather, the works are intermixed. You might find a senior’s work next to that of a first-grader. That approach makes the exhibit more interesting and varied.
This showcase of student endeavors allows us to see the differences in the students’ approach and interpretation of a project. Many of the public junior high students, for example, had similar projects like pottery or shoe drawings. Yet no two projects are alike; color, pattern, and perspective are as different as the individual artists.
These differences highlight one of the main purposes of Youth Art Month — support for quality school art programs. There is a strong correlation between art and achievement. Students of all ages benefit from the visual arts. Now, more than ever, students are exposed to visual information daily. Art education teaches them how to interpret, critique and use this visual data. For the very young, visual arts teach early spatial skills and lay a foundation for writing. Creating art allows students of all ages to express themselves and teaches them how to take risks, increasing their innovation. A study by the Americans for the Arts revealed that children who engaged in the arts at least three days a week for one year were four times more likely to be recognized for academic achievement, to be involved in math and science fairs, or to be rewarded for poetry or essay writing compared to their peers who did not participate in the arts. Creativity and innovative thinking are abilities that will serve students well both personally and professionally as they mature into adulthood.
The student exhibition is on display until Thursday, April 7. Admission to the NAC is free and open to the public. Stop in to enjoy the show and support youth innovation and creativity.