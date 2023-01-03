Ending student debt starts with us

“Borrowing for college used to be the exception; now it’s the rule.” This quote by the former U.S. secretary of education, Arne Duncan, illustrates the current struggle many students face when attempting to pay for their college education. Recently, there have been various political programs that aim to tackle this issue. However, to find solutions in the future, we must further examine the wide range of components that have an impact on student debt.
When entering college life, various factors are not often considered by students. This includes book fees, transportation, housing, etc. Even the cost of food can be a burden to many students, especially considering the high cost of tuition. According to an article published by Think Impact, the average cost for a public four-year college in Nebraska is $8,582, while a private four-year institution averages $25,313 in our state. In addition to this, the average cost of living for college students is $14,435. These costs alone can be crippling for students and their families, who often have other children to send off to college. With a median Nebraska household income of $72,024, these prices put many families in uncomfortable financial situations. The question is what do we do to fix this?
Awareness will assist in solving the student debt issue. High schoolers must be informed about additional costs that come with tuition. With awareness of the gravity that financial debt brings, students likely will be more prepared to make the best college decisions. From a family standpoint, reaching out to parents and communicating the realistic financial burdens of college will further aid in the prevention of students going into debt. But most importantly, we must educate ourselves on how we can advocate for our students.
Contact your local congressmen, senators, town officials, etc., and let your personal stories be heard. I urge you to advocate for your peers, relatives and children. Change starts with us. It is time that we begin searching for long-term solutions so that future generations don’t have to face these burdens. Student debt is a real issue affecting the lives of many. As those in debt go to make financial decisions, student debt follows them. We must collectively work toward solutions so that student debt isn’t the rule, but the exception.