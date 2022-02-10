Empty possessions prove costly for Hawks

The Northeast Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams were able to ‘hang with’ the Reivers Thursday night, although both of the Hawks squads found themselves playing catch-up during most of their respective games.
Those circumstances made the difference, as too many empty possessions down the stretch allowed Iowa Western to exit the Cox Activities Center with an 86-77 win in the men’s contest after the Reivers defeated the Northeast women 75-59.
The Hawks’ defense prevented Iowa Western, 17-8, from scoring on more than two consecutive possessions during the entire first half, keeping the Reivers within eight points or fewer.
Iowa Western had defeated Northeast 91-67 when the teams last met on January 5 in Council Bluffs.
“We played hard, and we’re getting better since early January,” Hawks men’s coach Dan Anderson said. “Defensively, I was happy with our defensive ‘talk’ out there.”
Meanwhile, Northeast–emphasizing its speed and quickness–repeatedly produced enough offense to threaten for the lead.
After Emaniel Alexandre’s 3 from the wing and 2-on-1 fastbreak that the freshman started with a steal and finished with a dunk of Chaz Cullum’s lob, the Hawks trailed 27-26 with just under seven minutes left in the first half.
Minutes later, Jared Lopez tied the score at 32-32 with a long 3, then produced another tie at 36-36 with a fastbreak layup before Alexandre gave Northeast a 37-36 halftime lead with a free throw after being fouled on another transition opportunity.
In the second half, Iowa Western’s first significant run of six points helped the Reivers to a 68-55 advantage, but the Hawks answered with a 9-0 string of their own–beginning with a 3 by Evan Decker, including four points from Jaden Strachan, and a steal resulting in a layup by Collin Storr–to reduce the deficit to 68-64.
“There were a couple times we didn’t box out, but tried to get into a jumping contest instead,” Anderson said. “Sometimes that doesn’t work–you’ve got to put your body on people.”
Iowa Western got a boost when 6-foot 6 post player Odier Olange clattered a 3 from the point off the backboard and the front rim before the ball fell through the net as the shot clock ran out to return the lead to 71-64, and the Reivers scored again inside to go up nine points.
Northeast (now 4-18) slipped further behind down the stretch by converting just 1 of 2 free throws on three occasions and scored just five points in the game’s final two minutes while Iowa Western locked up its 86-77 win by making 6 of 7 free throw chances.
“We had a couple crucial turnovers that we have to make sure we keep cleaning up,” Anderson said. “But I think we’re making progress, and the nice thing is that all these players could be back (next season.”
Alexandre led all scorers with 24 points and also paced the Hawks with eight rebounds and five steals. Storr added 17 points off the bench, while Decker and Strachan totaled 10 points each.
In the women’s contest, Northeast battled to four tie scores, and the Hawks’ only lead of 13-11 when Ashley Hassett converted two free throws midway through the first quarter–her seventh and eighth points of the game.
Hassett would finish the game with 28 points and grab 10 rebounds–both game-high totals.
Another tie, at 19-19, early in the second period gave way to a 40-27 Iowa Western halftime advantage as the Reivers got 3s from Aleshia Jones and Shanae Suttles before outscoring the Hawks 9-0 during the final three minutes of the second period.
Part of the problem for Northeast was Iowa Western’s ability to score in the paint–the Reivers finished the first half with a 22-10 advantage in that statistic, which increased to 42-24 by game’s end.
“We talked about it at halftime, that Jones already had 18 points and was getting everything at the basket,” Northeast women’s coach Matt Svehla said. “We hung in, then came out with back-to-back 3s to open the second half and kept the game from going the other way, but we had some plays where we didn’t finish and had some forced shots.”
Northeast opened the third with consecutive 3s by Hasslett but, moments later, the Reivers countered with a 6-0 run and returned the lead to 13 points.
The Hawks’ best challenge came late in the third, when Northeast outscored Iowa Western 12-2 to whittle the deficit to 50-47 with 3s from Marta Pons and Lorna Maxon, three free throws from Molly Davis, and a baseline drive by Hassett.
“We had a good third quarter, shooting 63 percent, but then we’re back to 27 percent in the fourth,” Svehla said. “You’re just not going to win games shooting 4 out of 15 in a quarter when you’re down eight and trying to cut into it. We needed another quarter like our third.”
Unfortunately for Northeast, the Reivers’ answer came in the form of a 3 and a floating layup by Ruba Abo Hashesh for a 57-49 lead entering the final period of play where Iowa Western would secure the game with an 11-2 burst of offense that established leads of 13 or more points in the game’s final five minutes, as the Reivers improved to 16-7 with the 75-59 victory.
“I thought there were times when we defended adequately, getting them deep in the shot clock, but then we’d have a breakdown where we let somebody slip behind us and gave up an offensive rebound or a timely shot,” Svehla said. “Those things allowed them to pop the game back open. Suttles, for example, got four offensive boards, and I thought those were huge offensive rebounds on the backside. She just went and got them.”
“Iowa Western’s guards played pretty well–they’re all 3-point threats, but they’ve got enough quickness to get by you,” he said. “They’re feisty enough to get up on you and guard. We handled their pressure pretty well, but it does wear on you.”
Autumn Dickmander joined Hasslett in double figures with 12 points for Northeast–now 8-17–while Maxon and Davis grabbed eight and six rebounds. Davis, the Hawks’ point guard, also dished out four assists and picked off three steals.
Men’s game
Iowa Western Community College 36 50 – 86
Northeast Community College 37 40 – 77
Iowa Western CC (17-8): Roland McCoy 7-18 5-6 21, Malik Brooks 9-16 2-6 20, Thomas Faber 3-4 0-1 8, Dewayne Vass 4-9 4-4 14, Odier Olange 4-5 3-3 13, Sean Black 1-8 1-3 4, Jevon Flourney 1-1 0-0 2, Danair Dempsey 2-4 0-0 4. Totals: 32-65 15-23 86.
Northeast CC (4-18): Emaniel Alexandre 9-19 5-8 24, Evan Decker 3-11 2-2 10, Jaden Strachan 4-8 2-2 10, Jared Lopez 3-9 1-2 8, Chaz Cullum 3-6 1-1 7, Saheed Sanusi 0-1 1-2 1, Collin Storr 7-9 3-6 17. Totals: 29-62 15-23 77.
Women’s game
Iowa Western Community College 19 21 17 18 – 75
Northeast Community College 16 11 22 10 – 59
Iowa Western CC (16-7): Aleshia Jones 10-17 1-1 22, Hannah Burg 0-2 0-0 0, Ruba Abo Hashesh 4-10 2-2 12, Kambree Rhodes 5-8 0-0 10, Courtney Fields 8-21 1-3 17, Shanae Suttles 6-11 0-0 14. Totals: 33-69 4-6 75.
Northeast CC (8-17): Molly Davis 1-4 6-7 9, Marta Pons 1-6 0-0 3, Ashley Hassett 9-20 8-10 28, Lorna Maxon 1-4 2-2 5, Autumn Dickmander 5-19 1-3 12, Jaydy Gonzalez 0-2 0-0 0, Ellie Guthard 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 18-56 17-22 59.