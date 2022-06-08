It was a hard adjustment last August for Tom and me when we sent the last of our 6 children off to college. We had officially entered the empty nester club. From having at least one of our 6 children around the house for over 30 years, it was now time to get used to a quiet house with just the two of us rattling around. It was surprisingly hard for us especially since having them gone meant not attending their events or talking about their lives and those events on nights and weekends. Now it was just us and we’re kind of boring.
The adjustment to having an empty nest went okay although we really didn’t go anywhere but church, the grocery store and work for the first few months. Our meals also got more and more meager with both of us occasionally reaching for milk and a bowl of breakfast cereal when we didn’t feel like warming up leftovers. It was okay but we were looking forward to summer when we’d have two kids home again. We weren’t meant to lead such dull lives on our own.
Our youngest daughter, Maddie, who is going to college in Florida, came home in April albeit only for a few months until she heads back to Gainesville. It’s been wonderful to have her piano music and lively chatter around the house once again. Her brother, Matt, is also home from college and is staying a bit longer. He plans to apply his agricultural business knowledge in working on our family farm which has both Tom and I ridiculously happy. It warms every farmer’s heart to have a child come back to join the farm operation.
It’s not like having two high school kids back home again, not when they’re 18 and 22 years old. These young adults have learned a few things and we’re happy to hear about their new perspectives.
Luckily these kids who’ve had a chance to live on their own understand things like living simply and doing their own laundry and they’re also good about helping out with about everything we’ve got going on. I’ve also found that it may be okay to eat a lot of frozen pizza at college but these kids were hoping for a little better food now that they’re home. They were a bit surprised at our occasional toast and cold cereal meals so I’ve upped our game when it’s come to the food we’ve got available and now I’ve got help making those improved meals.
Tom and I are pretty dang happy to have a couple kids making some noise again in what’s been a pretty quiet house. It’s going to be a great summer and we’re looking forward to all that’s ahead in the future.