OMAHA — Calvin Empkey’s celebration was almost as explosive as the ending of his quarterfinal match on Thursday in the Class A state tournament at CHI Health Center.
Norfolk High’s 126-pound junior recorded a takedown of No. 6-rated Kash Bates of Lincoln Southwest near the end of the second round to break a 2-2 tie.
Then Empkey punched his ticket to Friday evening’s semifinal round with a sudden and impressive pin of Bates in 5 minutes, 24 seconds. That led to a joyous celebration for Empkey.
“I’m so ecstatic,” Empkey said. “I’ve been working all year for this, and that’s a real tough match to win there. That kid’s good.
“But this all goes back to practice, doing what I had to do and getting it done. I broke him, I think.”
Empkey is one of three Panthers who picked up two wins to become semfinalists, joining Jesse Lewis (113 pounds) and Jacob Licking (152).
The Panthers finished day one in fourth place with 46 points. Millard South outdistanced the field with 85, followed by Lincoln East (54) and Columbus (50.5).
It didn’t look like a promising day for Empkey (24-10) when he entered the final round of his opener against Millard North’s Kamren Robbins trailing 2-0. But he rallied to escape with a 3-2 victory.
“That match didn’t really go the way I wanted it to, but I came back and got that one and won the important one now,” Empkey said. “I knew I could beat (Robbins). It was just kind of a blur. It felt great to win, though.”
Norfolk coach Justin Grey said Empkey’s work ethic was rewarded on this day.
“Calvin Empkey put in a lot of time during the offseason, went to camps out of state, and it’s showing now,” he said. “If you put in time in the offseason, good things happen.
“He was up by four closing in at the end, the kid hung his head and he sucked his head under trying to get those bonus points. He’s on cloud nine right now.”
Part of Empkey’s celebration resulted from the frustration of going 1-2 each of his first two years at the state tournament and missing out on earning a medal.
“This year I feel that I’m tougher,” he said. “Last year I was just a little sophomore and the year before a little freshman. This year it feels great to be top dog kind of. I’m tougher both physically and mentally.”
The other two Panther semifinalists had less dramatic days.
The No. 2-rated Lewis continues his quest of securing a second consecutive gold medal after two convincing wins. He pinned both Columbus’ Levi Cerny and Lincoln North Star’s Jordan O’Connor in the final second while holding commanding leads.
Also ranked second in his weight class, Licking pinned Kearney’s Jakob Ransdell in 3:13 and Lincoln Southwest’s Garrett Morgan in 2:45.
“Jesse Lewis has a tough semifinal match,” Grey said. “The kid is undefeated from Omaha Central (No. 3 Darrelle Bonam Jr.) and then Jake Licking has a tough semifinal match (against No. 3 Michael Myers of Omaha Westside). But we have the guys who can go out there and battle. If (they don’t win), they’re still going to represent Norfolk the right way.”
No one better exemplified that than 285-pound senior Brayden Heffner, who may have had the most impressive day by a Panther despite falling in the quarterfinals.
Heffner suffered a major knee injury during his district championship match but went on to compete on Thursday.
He was lying on the mat clutching his knee 20 seconds into his first match, but he went on to pin Lincoln Southeast’s Cooper Johnson in 3:17.
But he couldn’t find a way to overcome his injury in the quarterfinals. No. 4 Titus Richardson got a takedown in the first period, rode Heffner throughout the second and then turned a late Heffner takedown attempt into his own insurance points in a 4-0 win.
“He’s just a warrior,” Grey said. “Not many people can do what he’s doing right now. Meniscus and ACL are torn. They think the MCL is torn now. Basically, his knee is gone and he’s out there wrestling with his heart. I don’t know who else can do that, but Brayden Heffner can do that and he’s representing Norfolk the right way with tons of heart.”
Norfolk suffered four other quarterfinal defeats.
Gavin Van Driel (132) was major decisioned 17-4 by top-ranked Keith Smith of Lincoln East.
At 145, Dylan Busch lost to No. 4 Westin Sherlock of Lincoln East 12-5.
In a heartbreaker, No. 4 Hudson Waldow was edged 1-0 by No. 3 Henry Reilly of Millard South at 160.
And at 220, Jackson Bos fell behind Christian Nash of Millard South 5-1 and rallied back before losing 6-4. That avenged Nash’s one-point loss to Bos at the state wrestling duals.
“Hudson Waldow losing 1-0 to Millard South, that match was right there in our hands,” Grey said. “Dylan Busch wrestled a highly ranked kid. We had that match. He was right there. It is what it is. It’s supposed to be tough matches because it’s the state tournament. But we’ve got to be able to bounce back (Friday) if Norfolk is going to be able to finish in the top five.”
Losing in the first round and also looking to bounce back in the consolation rounds are Devan Schmit (138), Jaeden Thompson (170), Kayden Kettler (182) and Rylee Hammer (195).
“I think we came down and battled pretty good through the first two rounds,” Grey said. “We had some pretty tough draws in round two, but the kids wrestled really well.
“I know we have the team to come back and get some thirds and fourths. We have guys to battle back and get some fifths and sixths, too.”