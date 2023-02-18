OMAHA – Calvin Empkey needed a total of 28 seconds to create a sense of elation with a side of vindication on Friday.
The Norfolk High senior pinned Columbus’ Mason Petersen in that brief time span in the Class A state tournament 132-pound semifinals at CHI Health Center.
That avenged Empkey’s late-season loss to Petersen and moves him into Saturday’s championship round one year after he suffered a pin fall loss in the same round to an opponent from the Discoverers.
He won’t be the only Panther going for gold.
Senior 220-pounder Jackson Bos also earned a spot in the finals with a dominating 10-0 major decision over Bellevue West’s Ryland Schweiss.
Those performances helped Norfolk remain in second place in the team race. Millard South, with a 114.5-point lead, will earn its fifth consecutive title on Saturday.
But the Panthers lead Lincoln East 109-103.5 in the race for the runner-up trophy.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” Norfolk coach Justin Grey said. “We left it all out on the mat, and I couldn’t be more proud of them because they kept battling.”
Empkey got the Panthers’ four semifinal matches off to a roaring start.
“What a crazy match,” Empkey said. “I knew it was going to be an intense one. He just tried a crazy move, and he’s real good, but I just caught him and stuck him. I knew what I had to do, and I went out there and did it.”
The win by Empkey (31-8) guaranteed that he will improve on last year’s fifth-place finish at 126. He faces Lincoln East’s Gabe Turman (54-3) in a key match in the team race. Turman won a championship at 120 a year ago.
“Thinking about last year, if that was everything that I could ask for, this is triple that,” Empkey said. “We’re going to get it done tomorrow and realize my dream.”
Petersen earned a 9-4 decision victory when he faced Empkey at Norfolk’s invite. But the Panther won the rematch when it most counted.
“It feels great to get that one back,” he said. “He’s real good on top, so I knew that I had to wrestle on my feet and take him down. I really didn’t have to do my plan since it was real quick.”
The victory led to wide smiles by Empkey and all of the team’s coaches. Not only did he advance to the finals, but he also earned 13 important team points for a pin in the semifinal round.
“This team is everything to me,” Empkey said. “I’m really going to miss them next year, and I know they’re going to miss us seniors. This team is so close together, it’s a true brotherhood. It really means everything to do this for myself as well as my team, more importantly.”
Grey said Empkey has earned his success.
“Calvin is one of our hardest workers in the (practice) room,” he said. “He does everything right in and out of the room, so good things happen to good people and good things happen to people who work hard. He’s a perfect example right there – Calvin Empkey and also Jackson Bos. Those are two great kids, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Bos (31-4) continued to make the most of his senior state tournament, turning his first trip to the semifinals into a chance to compete for a state title.
“This is unbelievable,” he said. “I’m so excited. My nerves were up, but I knew if I went out there and did what I know how to do, that match was definitely winnable. And that’s what I did. I couldn’t be more ecstatic about it.”
Bos’ lone regret about his match was not adding even more to the team score.
“I was hoping for a pin to get some bonus points for the team,” he said. “But I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better match. I didn’t give up any points there, and I beat him by a lot. I can’t be mad about it.”
Grey certainly wasn’t mad about a 10-0 major decision in a state semifinal.
“It’s very impressive,” he said. “Jackson Bos is just a beast. But he didn’t come out for wrestling until he was an eighth-grader, so for him to develop into a state finalist after starting at that age, that doesn’t happen very often. But when you have a good athlete, he can be coached.”
Bos faces Omaha North’s Tyler Stewart (47-1) in the finals. Stewart won a state title at 195 last year.
Norfolk’s other two semifinalists faced early deficits and couldn’t get back into their matches.
Omaha Westside’s Michael Myers earned a decision win over Jacob Licking in the semifinals for the second straight year. This time, he shut out Licking 7-0 at 160 after earning a 5-1 decision last year at 152.
Licking pinned Myers at the Norfolk invite, but this time around Myers got a takedown and cradled Licking in the first period for a nearfall and a 5-0 lead.
At 195, Kayden Kettler trailed Millard South’s Caeden Olin 7-0 after the first period and lost 13-1.
“We need those guys to come back and place third place tomorrow,” Grey said. “We’re in second right now, and we don’t plan on getting third.”
Winning in the heartbreak round to ensure a medal were Gavin Van Driel (138) and Rylee Hammer (285).
It was an especially impressive feat for Hammer, a sophomore who is naturally a 195-pounder.
“Rylee had to drink water every day just to make weight to be above 197 so he was eligible to wrestle heavyweight,” Grey said. “And then he goes out and gets a medal as a sophomore. That kid has heart. I’m proud of him, but we have a lot to build on for next year, too.”
The Panthers have put themselves in contention for the first second-place finish in program history.
“We’ve still got to come back and get those extra bonus points to get into (third-place matches) and then get pins in those matches,” Grey said. “I think we can do that because I really like the chances of Kayden Kettler, Jacob Licking and Gavin Van Driel tomorrow. If they can get third, we’ll bring home a trophy.”
Norfolk’s girls will have their first two-time state medalist. Tiearra Pollard won three consolation matches to fight her way into Saturday’s medal rounds at 105.
She placed sixth at 120 in last year’s inaugural girls state tournament.