WEST POINT — A 31-year-old Emerson man who previously served time in prison made his first appearance Wednesday in Cuming County Court on five charges related to an attempted burglary in Beemer.
Travis J. Lewis was arrested Feb. 10 in Beemer and appeared before Cuming County Judge Michael Long on Wednesday morning. Lewis requested an attorney, and Long assigned attorney Bradley Ewalt of Norfolk to the case.
Lewis was wearing an orange Madison County jumpsuit. Not long after posting $5,000, or 10% of a $50,000 bond, he soon found trouble again.
Cuming County Attorney Dan Bracht requested that his bond be increased. Bracht said since he previously met bond, Lewis had been arrested on suspicion of DUI and refusal to submit to a chemical test on Feb. 13 or 14 in Madison County.
In addition, on or about Feb. 16, Lewis was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle out of Omaha, Bracht said. Lewis represents a “real and serious threat to society,” the county attorney said.
Ewalt said at this point, it is important to remember these other incidents are “merely allegations.” In addition, Lewis will have to deal with the matters in the other counties before he can be released from Cuming County, so he asked that bond not be increased.
Judge Long asked Lewis how he raised $5,000 to get out of Cuming County previously.
“A couple of family members came through for me,” Lewis said.
The judge increased his bond in Cuming County to 10% of $250,000. That means he will have to raise another $20,000 or $25,000 total, plus meet any possible obligations in the other two counties.
The judge noted that Lewis has a lengthy criminal record that includes driving under suspension, failure to appear, marijuana possession, attempted concealed weapon, strangulation and assault. They stem from 2006 to 2010 in Dixon, Dakota, Stanton and Wayne counties.
In addition, in 2018, Lewis was sentenced to 3 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 160 days served after pleading guilty to strangulation and three counts of third-degree assault in Madison County.
In the incident earlier this month, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were dispatched to a report of a naked man attempting to break into a building in Beemer.
Lewis was located and reportedly refused to comply with repeated verbal commands, ran toward one of the troopers and reportedly attempted to hit the trooper.
He eventually was captured and transported to St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point, where it was determined he was under the influence of numerous drugs, including PCP, methamphetamine, cocaine, amphetamines and marijuana, the patrol said.
In Cuming County, his current charges include attempted burglary, a Class 3A felony; assault of an officer, a Class 3A felony; obstructing a peace officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor and possession of marijuana-1 ounce or less, an infraction.
If convicted of all the charges, he could get up to 8 years in prison, with no minimum. His next scheduled court appearance is Wednesday, March 10.
ALSO IN CUMING County Court on Wednesday was Eric C. Anderson, 25, who is being held at the Thurston County Jail in Pender and faces six charges.
Anderson requested an attorney, and Long appointed William Minich of Scribner to represent him. Anderson is charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation, a Class 3A felony; terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony; domestic assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor; DUI-third offense, a Class W misdemeanor; driving under suspension, a Class 3 misdemeanor; and possession or consumption of an open alcohol container, an infraction. All of the charges are related to incidents that are alleged to have happened on Feb. 21.
If convicted of all the charges, he could serve a maximum of 8 years and 6 months, with a minimum of 90 days. His bond of $100,000 was continued at 10%.