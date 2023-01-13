Embrace of social ideologies not so sweet for candy companies

M&M’s candy has a new candy pack, which includes only purple, brown and green — the three female characters — and features the purple, brown and green characters on the outside of the package upside down with the tag line “Supporting Women Flipping the Status Quo.”
My question is this: Can’t we do anything in society without having to think about social and cultural issues? In particular, can’t we just eat our candy in peace?
It was bad enough when the powers-that-be forced candy companies (and all food companies) to list on the outside of their packages in hard-to-miss letters how many calories per serving and how many servings per pack — as if we didn’t already know that we were consuming way more empty calories than was good for us.
Now we are forced to think about issues like women’s rights when we’re chowing down on candy. I’m a woman, so, obviously, I’m all for women’s rights, but sometimes a person just wants to be “on vacation” from the incessant pressure to be conscious of world issues. When I eat M&M’s (which, full disclosure, I often do), I’m engaging in the guilty pleasure of eating something that I know isn’t good for me. Do I really want to spoil that decadently sinful moment to take the time to focus on women’s rights? Not likely. I really don’t want to think about social and cultural ideologies when eating any food, much less candy.
(And if the M&M company really wants to focus on issues of pressing importance, what about obesity? It seems like that is an issue of more relevance to a candy company. Along those lines, have you noticed that the M&M ladies might best be described as a little on the plump side?)
It has become something of a phenomenon for companies to embrace social and cultural ideologies and thus be “woke.” I understand that companies want to dive into these issues to swim with the tide of wokeness. Who wants to be the only company to NOT appear sensitive to these issues?
Perhaps “appear” is the key word. Not to seem like a doubting Thomas, but do these companies really care about issues like gender discrimination? Or are they jumping on the bandwagon of an issue to appeal to more potential consumers?
And does that actually work? Do consumers actually buy a product because a company embraces some social and cultural issue?
In fact, whose idea was it anyway to remove Green’s go-go boots and replace them with tennies? Doesn’t women’s empowerment mean that women have the power to wear anything they choose? Since when does flipping the status quo mean that women can no longer wear something perceived as sexy? I thought women’s empowerment meant, really, that women could be and do anything.
I have a lot of M&M merchandise, from M&M dispensers to plush characters to playing cards. And I love them all. One of the things that I love about them is that they are fun. Issues such as gender discrimination are important, but, well, they’re not exactly fun. Is it possible to have fun with something anymore without injecting “issues of the day” into that something?
I can see where consumers would appreciate a company whose industrial practices were mindful of the environment — or even a company whose hiring/workplace practices were mindful of discrimination of all types. But do I really need my M&M characters to push gender issues down my throat? I think M&M’s melt-in-your-mouth goodness is enough to go down my throat at one time.
