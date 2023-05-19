OMAHA – Carter Werner couldn’t have asked for a much better start to his state track and field meet.
The Elkhorn Valley senior tied for runner-up honors in the Class C high jump by clearing 6 feet, 4 inches on Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium. Hastings St. Cecilia’s Jenson Anderson won by getting over the bar on his first try at 6-6.
“It feels amazing,” Werner said. “I came in with high intentions, and I’m happy I achieved them. It feels good to get my first (state meet) medal ever.”
Warner cruised through the first four heights for the most part, registering only one miss at 6-0.
“Some days are different than others, but today my mark felt on,” Werner said. “I felt confident today.”
He felt he had one good attempt at 6-6.
“My second attempt was really close,” he said. “My first and third weren’t as close, but my I was happy with my second one. I wish I could go back and try that one again.”
Werner said it was nice to see his effort at maximizing his potential in the high jump pay off.
“I’ve treated every meet like I do in practice, and I’ve done everything I can to improve,” he said.
Ainsworth’s Carter Nelson – the two-time defending state champion – placed fourth, also being eliminated after clearing 6-4.
He entered at 6-2 after attempting only one jump all season due to a lingering ankle injury. That came on a successful try at the automatic state qualifying height of 6-1 at districts.
Bancroft-Rosalie’s Elliott Nottlemann was fifth and also cleared 6-4.
OAKLAND-CRAIG’S LJ McNeill finally got the two jumps he was searching for on his final tries in the finals of the triple jump.
He went 44-6.75 on his second finals jump, then nearly matched it on his last try. That enabled him to move up to third place after exiting preliminaries in fifth place.
“It was sweet,” McNeill said. “At the beginning of the season, I actually strained my hammy. I was out for two or three weeks, which is like half of the entire track season when you think about it.
“I was able to PR today and break the school record again, so that was great.”
McNeill said excellent physical therapy helped him get healthy in time for the crunch time of the season.
“Last year I jumped 44-2,” he said. “I hadn’t gone that far again until now, so that was exciting to be able to come back and do that.”
Other area medalists in the event were Wakefield’s Cade Johnson (fourth, 44-5) and Battle Creek’s Cameron Korth (fifth, 44-0.5).
Battle Creek secured another medal when Jackson Ricchio qualified for Saturday’s 110 hurdles.
Three area sprinters advanced out of the prelims of the 100. Pender’s Brody Krusemark recorded the fastest time of 10.69. Stanton’s Mitchell Hupp and West Holt’s Luke Klabenes also made the top eight.
Pierce’s Ethan Eifert and Battle Creek’s Will Hamer qualified for the 400 finals.