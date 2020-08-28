Elkhorn Valley spoils debut for Summerland

TILDEN — It was supposed to be the first edition of a new rivalry between nearly neighboring schools when Class D No. 8 Elkhorn Valley hosted Summerland in the first game in the history of the Bobcats program.
But senior quarterback Braedyn Ollendick and the Falcons stole the show.
Ollendick accounted for all six of his team's touchdowns as Elkhorn Valley took a 38-0 lead less than three minutes into the second half, and the Falcons coasted from there for a 38-12 victory Friday afternoon at Richie Ashburn Field.
In particular, Ollendick had a stellar first half. He was 11 of 15 passing for 173 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring tosses on his final two throws of the half. On the day, Ollendick was 13 of 18 passing for 194 yards and four scores, and he added 12 carries for 85 yards and two more touchdowns. His top target was classmate Adam Miller, who snagged three touchdown catches.
Both teams struggled initially with their first three combined possessions finishing in turnovers. It was a sign of things to come for Summerland, as Elkhorn Valley finished with four first-half takeaways and a fourth-down stop.
Perhaps none was as crucial as one late in the first quarter.
Elkhorn Valley started the scoring when Ollendick connected with freshman Nate Decker for a 25-yard scoring streak down the Falcons' sideline on a third-and-10 that punctuated a drive that took 7 minutes, 3 seconds.
Four plays later, it looked like Summerland would answer when quarterback Blake Hoke found receiver Dalton Rotherham for a completion, and Rotherham turned it into a 24-yard gain to the Elkhorn Valley 8. But on the next play, as running back Trevor Thomson was surging inside the 2-yard line, the ball was ripped away and the Falcons got the ball at the 1.
From there, Elkhorn Valley scored almost as many points (26) as Summerland gained yards (29) the rest of the first half.
Ollendick capped the ensuing 79-yard drive with a 5-yard run. On the next drive, one play after a 36-yard pass, catch and run by Carter Werner, Ollendick plunged in from a yard out. The final two scoring drives took a total of three plays and both followed Elkhorn Valley interceptions in Summerland territory.
Game notes
About the only issue for the Falcons on Friday was their performance on two-point conversions. Elkhorn Valley finished just 1 for 6 in that category.
Shabram said he was pleased to see his team finish the game the way it did. The Bobcats had the ball for all but two offensive snaps in the final 11 minutes.
Both teams struggled with penalties. The teams combined for nine penalties in the first half and 11 for the game.
Summerland 0 0 0 12 — 12
EV 6 26 6 0 — 38
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
EV: Nate Decker 25 pass from Braedyn Ollendick, PAT failed, 1:34.
SECOND QUARTER
EV: Ollendick 5 run, Reed Bennett run, 9:47.
EV: Ollendick 1 run, PAT failed, 3:45.
EV: Adam Miller 20 pass from Ollendick, PAT failed, 2:07.
EV: Miller 14 pass from Ollendick, PAT failed, 0:15.
THIRD QUARTER
EV: Miller 13 pass from Ollendick, PAT failed, 9:45.
FOURTH QUARTER
SUM: Tyler Bellar 3 run, PAT failed, 3:08.
SUM: Jaykwon Petite 1 run, PAT failed, 0:01.