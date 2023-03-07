Not since 1953 has a team from Tilden played in the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament. That year, Tilden High School reached the competition and lost in the first round to Loup City.
Now, 70 years later, the Elkhorn Valley Falcons will represent the town in Lincoln. It will be their first trip to the capital city in program history.
“It’s meant a lot. It’s meant a lot to me personally,” coach Derric Werner said. “It’s meant a lot to past graduates, to grandparents, to everybody.”
Werner, who graduated from Elkhorn Valley in 2002, has seen the Falcons get close many times but never close it out. In his junior year, the green and gold lost a district final in overtime, unable to convert on several chances to win in regulation and overtime.
This team didn’t let its opportunities slip by when they mattered most. Werner said the biggest difference between the 2023 Falcons and those in the past is their ability to change playing style.
“You see a lot of teams that will be a post entry team first, and then they’ll kick it back outside. I feel like we can do all of the above,” he said. “I think, if we have to, we can push it inside to Carter (Werner) or one of our guards that are posting up or we can hit it from the outside with Brendyn (Ollendick).
“We can get a lot of buckets in transition. We’ve got five guys that can run the floor and space out, so I would say that’s the most unique thing.”
Ollendick leads Elkhorn Valley with 21.9 points per game. The senior has scored no less than 14 in a game all season and topped out at 30 against Summerland in the Niobrara Valley Conference semifinal on Feb. 4.
Carter Werner is second on the team with nine points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He serves as the primary center.
Kellyn Ollendick, Dawson Hansen, Korbin Werner and Keegan Petersen are among those who also see a lot of court time. Each of them brings his own element that keeps opposing defenses on their toes.
“People are always going to try and scheme and take away Brendyn,” coach Werner said. “But we’ve had enough other people that are willing to step up and been able to step up to where they can fill those voids.”
Just among starters, Kellyn Ollendick, Carter Werner and Korbin Werner have had a combined 33 games in which they’ve scored 10 or more points. However, their scoring isn’t the only thing to account for.
“We like to run. We like to do a lot of different things. We like to pressure people on defense,” coach Werner said. “If you get to know the kids, it’s kind of their personality, and you can see it when you watch them play.”
Last year’s Falcons were nothing to scoff at, winning 20 games before falling to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, the eventual Class C2 champion, in the subdistrict semifinals.
Still, there was work to be done, and it started over the summer.
Elkhorn Valley played multiple team camps once school let out. Opponents included area teams such as Howells-Dodge, Wayne, Boone Central and Norfolk Catholic. The team traveled to Concordia University in Seward for a camp. It even attended one at Norfolk’s YMCA, where it played Norfolk High as well.
“We had some really good teams and played really well for, really, no practice previously,” coach Werner said. “Granted, summer ball’s summer ball, but you could see right away the potential the kids had. If we could just get to gelling as a team ... , at times, you can see where they’re pretty unstoppable.”
The Falcons certainly looked unstoppable early in the season, winning their first six games by an average of 23 points. The hot streak came to an end on Dec. 30 against Norfolk Catholic, which beat them 42-40 in the finals of the Battle Creek holiday tournament.
Elkhorn Valley kept right on rolling in the new year, picking up wins against Class D rated teams in Wausa and Creighton as well as coming back to beat Summerland on Jan. 24.
That momentum carried over into the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament, where it beat West Holt, Summerland and Santee to win the conference title.
The Falcons beat O’Neill two days later and Central Valley later that week. However, they suffered another loss, this time at home to Hartington Cedar Catholic on Feb. 11.
From there, the green and gold swept its subdistrict, then beat Summerland for a third time, this time in the district C2-5 final, to officially punch its first ticket to state.
These days, it’s hard for Falcons players to get groceries without being asked about the team and how things are going. This goes not just for Tilden, but also surrounding towns.
“Just being out and about and not even in town,” coach Werner said. “But having other members of other communities come up and talk to the boys and just lots of talk about them, which is great.”
Though there’s lots to celebrate just off Highway 275, there’s also a lot for the Falcons to focus on, as they’ll have a big test right out of the gate.
Elkhorn Valley’s first-round game will be against the same Cedar Catholic team that beat the Falcons on their home court just a couple of weeks ago. It was a game that the Trojans led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter. The Falcons eventually made it a three-point game late in the fourth before a defensive stop by the red and white put the game away.
The keys will be no different from any other game.
“We’ve got to get out of the gate fast and start well,” coach Werner said. “Not meaning we have to score a ton of points, but just not do anything to hurt us more so than anything else.”
Werner’s biggest message to his team ahead of a historic appearance boils down to two words; Be Us.
“We can’t let anything else that’s down there really dictate or affect us,” he said. “The free-throw line is still the same distance from where it was when we played in Elkhorn Valley. The 3-point line is still the same. The only difference is it’s a 94-foot court versus an 84-foot court.
“We’re not going to reinvent the wheel this late in the season,” he went on. “We’re going to do a lot of the same things. We’ll tweak some stuff here and there, but just kind of what we’ve preached to them all along is be us and get out of our own way.”
CEDAR CATHOLIC is back in Lincoln for the third straight year. The Trojans finished runners-up in the Mid-State Conference. Their only losses came to Pierce (twice), Class B South Sioux City and Dakota Valley, which is undefeated in South Dakota.
The red and white have seven seniors on the team who are focused on “finishing out the right way,” according to coach Matt Steffen. That focus will need to be pointed at a Falcons team he doesn’t want them to take lightly.
“I know (Elkhorn Valley) will be ready to play, and this being their first trip, some might think they won’t be ready,” he said. “I know they’ll be ready to go. They are a very confident bunch. We will need to focus on our defense and rebound well to beat them.”
NORFOLK CATHOLIC is other side of the bracket and playing right after the Trojans and Falcons. The Knights are back in the C2 field after finishing third a year ago.
Coach Kevin Manzer is impressed with a team he feels is greater than the sum of its parts. After winning the state football championship a week before basketball season started, the Knights transitioned from a 3-point-shooting, dribble-drive team to an offense that grinds it out more.
“They carried the torch of amazing defense despite being undersized at the guard position and oversized at the forward position,” he said. “They embrace our identity and each other, and I am fortunate to coach such strong young men.”
Much like their fellow area C2 representatives, Norfolk Catholic is also familiar with its first-round opponent.
The Knights defeated the Amherst Broncos 57-39 in last year’s Class C2 third-place game. Amherst is back in the field not only as the No. 2 seed, but with much of its production from that season back in the fold and much improved.
“They have five players shooting over 40% from the arc, and we take a lot of pride in running teams off the 3-point line,” Manzer said. “Our boys are excited for the challenge. To win the game, we’ll need to win the rebounding battle, take care of the ball and control the pace.”
As for the possibility of earning more than third this time around, that starts with early aggression.
“Timidity and hesitation usually get punished with an 8-0 run,” Manzer said. “Our focus needs to be solely on winning the first quarter with defense and rebounding.”
PIERCE will be the area’s lone representative in Class C1. The Bluejays are coming off a season in which they won the Mid-State Conference tournament title and checked a lot of boxes along the way.
“This year has been a very special season for this group of boys and coaches. They set high goals at the beginning of the year and have been checking them off as the season progresses,” coach Mike Emory said. “Winning the Mid-State Conference tournament was a big boost for us, and we carried it over into the postseason and played extremely well in subdistricts and the district final.”
The black and blue’s first test will come against as good a team as it’s seen all year in Omaha Concordia. The Mustangs have reached the state tournament each of the past two seasons, finishing third in 2021. According to Emory, Pierce will need to key in on a team that plays extremely hard and is well-coached.
“We will need to continue to play together on the defensive end and find ways to get everyone involved on the offensive end,” he said.