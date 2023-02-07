TILDEN — Class C No. 7 Elkhorn Valley went from leading by 22 points in the second quarter to needing a pair of crucial defensive stops in the final 22 seconds. However coincidental the symmetry, the result was the Falcons edging Class C No. 5 O'Neill 70-64 in a battle of ranked area boys basketball teams.
"Confidence-wise, I think it is a big deal," Elkhorn Valley coach Derric Werner said. "I don't think you can overstate that enough. I think our kids feel like they can play with anybody. It's that we haven't had the opportunity to."
Elkhorn Valley was hanging onto a tenuous 68-64 lead after Kellyn Ollendick made the first of two free throws with 46.0 seconds left. But the Falcons proceeded to miss seven straight free-throw attempts — including two attempts each with 33.3 and 22.0 seconds on the clock. After the latter one, Brendyn Ollendick's ball pressure resulted in a deflection, and Korbin Werner grabbed the ball for a steal to draw a foul with 9.6 seconds left. After the pair of free throws were both missed, Carter Werner tipped the ball back to Korbin Werner near midcourt. Korbin Werner got the return pass back to Carter Werner, who was fouled with 3.7 seconds left and hit both free throws to extend the lead. After O'Neill inbounded, Carter Werner tipped the ball away and intercepted it to end the game.
It capped a game in which coach Werner thought he'd get a gauge of his team.
When the school calendar was initially released, Werner said he figured it'd be a good barometer. When the inital contest was postponed until after the teams' respective conference tournaments, Werner said he believed it would give his team an opportunity to experience a postseason type of atmosphere. The environment obliged with raucous student sections on both sides.
"This was the one that I wanted to use as a measuring stick at the beginning of the year to see where we were at, just because I knew that those guys were going to have a great year," coach Werner said. "Now that it got moved toward the end of the year, it's even better because it gets us another game that's going to be more of a subdistrict feel with the crowd."
On the flip side, O'Neill dropped its third-straight game after starting the season 13-3. But the Eagles' last six opponents have all won 11 or more games this season.
"I love it. You want to play good teams. ... We want to play those teams, and we feel like we can play with those teams," O'Neill coach Seth Kallhoff said about the tough schedule. "We haven't maybe shown it the last couple of weeks, but we can and we know we can, and as long as our guys believe that and we play with that type of intensity, come district time, we win those games."
To say that Tuesday night's tilt was a tale of two halves would be accurate.
After O'Neill scored eight of the game's first 10 points, Elkhorn Valley proceeded to score the next 18 points, taking a 20-8 lead on Brendyn Ollendick's buzzer-beating layup. That turned out to be part of a 34-5 stretch capped by two Brendyn Ollendick free throws with 4:27 left in the first half which put the Falcons up 36-14.
"He can score. There's no doubt about it," coach Werner said.
From there, Elkhorn Valley would score 34 points the rest of the night, including just eight points the rest of the first half after scoring 16 in the first 3:33 of the second quarter.
Brendyn Ollendick led all players with a game-high 23 points, including 17 in the first half. He was one of seven players — four for Elkhorn Valley, three for O'Neill — to finish with double-digit scoring. Korbin Werner and Dawson Hansen each had 13 points, and Kellyn Ollendick added 11 for the Falcons.
First, Colton Osborne scored 10 of his 13 points in the first half to help keep O'Neill within striking distance. Then Landon Classen, who shook off a slow start to lead O'Neill with 21 points, hit a pair of free throws with 1:42 left in the third quarter to whittle Elkhorn Valley's lead down to 55-46. The Falcons pushed the lead back to 13 early in the fourth quarter, but Classen's 3-pointer cut the lead down to 10 with 4:51 left — the last time Elkhorn Valley would lead by double digits.
Drew Morrow, who finished with 19 points, hit a pair of free throws with 3:43 left to make it 59-53. Hansen followed with a basket and two free throws for Elkhorn Valley, but Morrow's 3-pointer with 2:30 left made it 65-62. However, O'Neill would score just two points, a pair of Classen free throws, the rest of the night.
"If you show that fight in the first half, it's not a 22-point lead that you're trying to fight and claw your way back out of it," Kallhoff said. "You can't do that against good teams. When you put yourself in those situations, the only thing left you can do is just work your tail off. I was really proud of our guys. The second half was probably as proud as I've been of them all year, even with a loss, because they didn't quit."
O'Neill 8 19 19 18 — 64
Elkhorn Valley 20 24 11 15 — 70
O'NEILL (13-6): Kyler Dean 0-4 0-0 0, Landon Classen 6-14 6-6 21, Drew Morrow 6-11 3-4 19, Ryder Pokorny 0-6 0-0 0, Tyler Diediker 3-4 0-0 8, Turner Heiss 1-3 1-2 3. Totals: 21-49 13-16 64.
ELKHORN VALLEY (19-1): Kellyn Ollendick 5-10 1-4 11, Dawson Hansen 5-6 3-4 13, Brendyn Ollendick 7-13 7-11 23, Korbin Werner 4-6 2-5 13, Carter Werner 1-3 2-2 4, Keegan Petersen 1-1 0-0 3, Drew Hansen 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 24-41 15-26 70.