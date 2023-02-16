Xander Albin of Plainview takes control of Tristin Grimm of Central Valley.
What do you think?
Elkhorn Valley in third place in Class D after day one
- By MIKE RENNING
sports@norfolkdailynews.com
-
-
- Comments
OMAHA - Mother Nature did her best to reek havoc at the Individual Nebraska State Wrestling Championships here at CHI Health Center.
Although the weather outside was frightful Thursday morning, the action inside was delightful as the song goes.
Elkhorn Valley made a splash on day one in Class D as it ended the opening session in third place in the team race with 36.5 points and four wrestlers still alive for a gold medal entering tomorrow's semifinals.
David City Aquinas Catholic has a rather comfortable lead after the first day with 64.5 points while Mullen is right behind the Falcons with 39.
Other area teams in the top 10 include Howells-Dodge at fifth with 26, Neligh-Oakdale in a three-way tie for sixth with 25, Plainview is sitting ninth with 24 and Wisner-Pilger is in a four-team logjam in 10th with 22.
"We wrestled just okay today," long-time Plainview coach Dean Boyer said. "We won the matches we should have won and lost the matches we should have lost - no surprises I guess."
The Falcons will be sending Mason Nitz at 126-pounds, Mavrick Hagemann at 145, Tristan Smith at 152 and Trevis Halsey at 160 into Friday's semis.
Hagemann won his first match with a pin over Easton Messersmith of Maxwell in 2:41 then won a hard-fought decision over Cole Broeker of Southern Valley to improve his season record to 44-5 on the season.
"I'm very excited to get to the semifinals," Hagemann said. "My last match was a tough one, he was very strong and hard to handle and move around - the matches will only get tougher from here though. I'm ready for the challenge."
Hagemann missed last year's festivities in Omaha after qualifying for state in his freshman season back in 2021.
His goal is simple.
"To win tomorrow and then win Saturday - that's it," he said.
Howells-Dodge is sending three competitors in the Winner's bracket including undefeated 182-pounder Jestin Bayer.
Bayer used a pair of major decisions, the first 17-2 over Kolby Houchin of Bayard and 15-0 over Hunter Fredrickson of Kenesaw in the quarterfinals.
Dylan Brickacek had two decisions in his two bouts of the day to earn a ticket to the semis while Lane Belina grabbed a spot in the semis with a pin and a narrow 9-8 decision over Justin Knoll of Shelby-Rising City.
The Warriors have a couple of wrestlers still in the right side of the bracket led by Aiden Kuester at 170-pounds.
Kuester made short work of his two opponents with a 58-second pin in his first bout over Dylan Pooschke of Overton and 1:29 over Alek Molzahn of Alma to remain undefeated in his senior campaign at 42-0.
Joining Kuester in the semis for Neligh-Oakdale will be Levi Drueke who improved to 44-4 on the season with an opening-round pin and a quarterfinal decision of 8-1 over JD Adam of Meridian.
Wisner-Pilger's Braxton Siebrandt returned to Omaha and the semifinals with a quick pin in the first round and an 11-5 decision over Jaxon Smith of Elm Creek.
"I'm very happy and very excited to get back to the semifinals, but that's not the goal," Siebrandt said. "I want to go all the way this year."
Siebrandt had the heartbreak of a runner-up finish last season.
"I'm not going to call it revenge," he said. "But I am very focused on taking care of each minute of each match."
Ryan Woitaszewski will also wrestle Friday evening for the Gators after back-to-back decisions of 4-3 and 4-0 to advance.
Plainview was paced by undefeated Kyler Moser at 138 pounds. Moser went past the 50-win plateau with two pins on the day with one over Emmerson Earl of Palmer in round one in 1:20 and one over Walker Ott of the Gators in his second match.
Tanner Frahm will represent the Pirates in the semis as well.
The returning state champion at 145 pounds last season will be in the 152-pound semis with a pin in his first bout and a 7-0 decision over Jacob Moravec of Aquinas Catholic.
"Having experience down here is important, but it mainly tells you anything can happen when you get down here," Frahm said. "You start here with a clean slate and anybody has the talent to beat you at anytime - you need to stay focused on what's happening in the moment."
Madison's Hugo Sanchez is taking advantage of his first trip ever to Omaha for the tournament.
The Dragon senior improved to 32-4 on the season with a 3-1 sudden-victory decision over Hudson Urkoski in round one and a pin with just 15 second left in the third period over Caelen Wipf of Weeping Water.
"I'm really pumped to move on," Sanchez said. "I have prepared myself for this with a lot of hard work - I am very proud to represent my school and do my part in getting Dragon wrestling back on top."
One other area teams will also be represented in the semifinals.
Carter Beckman of Elgin Public/Pope John will represent the Wolfpack in the semis with a couple of decisions in the first two rounds.
Although Aquinas Catholic seems to be comfortable in front after day one, Boyer knows there is a lot of wrestling left over the weekend.
"They (Aquinas) are getting almost unreachable," Boyer said. "But Elkhorn Valley is a very solid second - it will be interesting to see how this all shakes out - just as it is every year."
Read more stories here
⇩⇩⇩⇩⇩