Elkhorn Valley girls, St. Mary's boys earn NVC titles

ATKINSON — It was the night for the birds in the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament finals Saturday evening as the O'Neill St. Mary's Cardinals won the boys tournament and the Tilden-Elkhorn Valley Falcons gathered the girls side of the brackets.
St. Mary's was making its third straight appearance in the finals and for the second consecutive year played Elgin Public/Pope John for the tournament title, with the Cardinals on top this time, 57-44.
The Falcons turned back North Central in a defensive battle 41-32.
The Cardinals’ Blake Benson did his job in the boys contest but arguably a little more than just his job.
Benson made five 3-pointers on the evening, including two daggers after the midway point of the final eight minutes that put the Cardinals up 49-42 after his long shot with 2:42 left in the contest.
He hit another from the corner just under a minute later and the lead was eight.
"It wasn't anything special," Benson said. "If I throw the ball inside and it comes back out to me, I need to make that shot. Tonight I did, but it is really my teammates and me. They did a great job of getting it back out to me when there was nothing else there."
The score was tied at 42 after the Wolfpack got a defensive stop and a bucket from Dylon Luecking inside with 4:47 on the clock.
A pair of free throws by Tate Thompson put St. Mary's up 44-42 before Benson stole the ball and went in for a lay up with 4:12 left.
"When they double-team our guys inside, it's up to the rest of us to make shots from outside," Benson said. "That's what we did."
The Cardinals outscored EPPJ 15-2 in the final 4:47 to claim the win and improve to 17-2 on the season.
"We hit some shots when we really needed them," St. Mary's coach Luke Bulau said. "We finished this game very strong, and we had to to come away with the win."
Elgin Public/Pope John led by three at the end of the first quarter but trailed by eight at the intermission after a Benson 3-pointer made it 29-21 at the break.
The Wolfpack battled back in the third behind a couple of free throws and a powerful drive to the hoop by Jack Wemhoff and a Colton Wright power move on the block. EPPJ took a 36-35 lead before Aidan Hedstrom hit a turnaround jumper from 8 feet for St. Mary's to send the teams to the final frame with the Cardinals clinging to a one-point advantage.
"This was a very good game for us to get us better and prepare us for what's ahead," Bulau said. "We have big goals to accomplish, and this was one of them."
The two teams are scheduled to meet again in a regular-season finale on Friday, Feb. 18, in O'Neill.
THE GIRLS GAME was a defensive gem from the beginning as both teams earned every point.
"I feel like both teams really showed their mettle," Falcon coach Brendan Dittmer said. "It was really a battle to score."
The score was tied 4-4 with 4:41 left in the opening eight minutes but a 3 by the Knights' Brielle Bussinger and a pass from Bussinger to Jenna Hallock on back-to-back possessions made it 9-4.
Lily Hagemann swiped an errant North Central pass and raced for a bucket to ease the deficit, but a 3 by Morgan Lewis made it 12-6.
Hallock grabbed an offensive rebound and scored before Kenzie Mosel hit a 3 for the Falcons to end the first with the Knights in front 14-9.
Elkhorn Valley turned up the defensive pressure in the second frame, holding the Knights to only four points and found enough offense to catch North Central and move ahead by the intermission 22-18.
"We felt like they kind of outhustled us in the first quarter," Elkhorn Valley freshman JJ Black said. "We just made up our minds as a team to stop that from happening."
The Falcon lead grew to eight after the third and reached a dozen in the final stanza when Carleigh Greene was fouled and converted a couple of free throws with 3:12 remaining on the clock.
Brooklyn Buell hit a layup for North Central with 1:30 left to get her team to within eight, but a free throw by Bria Gale with 43.6 seconds left on the clock finished scoring for the game.
"I told the girls we needed to get the lead and then just do what we needed to do to hang on," Dittmer said. "Costly turnovers and good defense were the difference tonight."
Niobrara Valley boys final
EPPJ 9 12 15 8 — 44
OSM 6 23 8 20 — 57
ELGIN PUBLIC/POPE JOHN (16-4): Blake Henn 1 0-0 2; Jack Wemhoff 3 2-2 9; Gage Thiessen 1 2-4 5; Paiton Hoefer 4 2-4 12; Colton Wright 1 0-0 2; Dylon Lueking 5 1-2 14.
O'NEILL ST. MARY'S (17-2): Isaac Everitt 5 2-4 15; Tate Thompson 2 2-2 6; Blake Benson 6 1-2 18; Adam Everitt 4 1-2 9; Aidan Hedstrom 3 3-4 9.
Niobrara Valley girls final
EV 9 13 6 13 — 41
NC 14 4 4 10 — 32
TILDEN-ELKHORN VALLEY (19-2): Bria Gale 3 2-5 8; Kenzie Mosel 4 0-2 11; Carney Black 3 1-2 7; Karlee Broberg 0 3-4 3; JJ Black 2 3-6 7; Lily Hagemann 1 0-0 2; Carleigh Greene 0 3-4 3.
NORTH CENTRAL (16-5): Brielle Bussinger 5 2-2 9; Brooklyn Buell 1 0-0 2; Morgan Lewis 1 1-2 3; Adisyn Anderson 4 2-2 11; Allie Cosgrove 1 1-3 3; Jenna Hallock 1 1-2 4.