It’s an odd streak that Elkhorn Valley was happy to snap.
Before winning the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament on Saturday, the Falcons hadn’t claimed a conference title since 2005.
In the 17 years since then, Elkhorn Valley made eight appearances in the state tournament, including winning a Class D1 state title in 2010, finishing third in 2009 and fourth in ’19.
But no conference trophies were added to the collection.
“It honestly means a lot to do it because we’ve had a lot of good teams at Elkhorn Valley and we’ve finished well on the state level,” coach Brendan Dittmer said. “But here in our own conferences, we’ve had either a Crofton or a North Central in our way. You can throw CWC in there, too, in recent years in the Niobrara Valley Conference.”
Elkhorn Valley’s last conference title came in the now disbanded Northeast Nebraska Activities Conference (NENAC) one year before Crofton started a streak of winning seven straight championships before moving to the Mid-State Conference. The Falcons finished runners-up three times during that stretch.
Elkhorn Valley made the most of its first finals appearance since joining the NVC, defeating three-time defending champion North Central 41-32.
Dittmer said his team’s defense came up big during the title run.
“It’s been good for us all year and something we can be reliant on,” he said. “We’ve had several games where we just haven’t shot the ball well or sometimes don’t take care of the ball very well.
“I think some of that is I demand a lot from my girls, especially my seniors who are on the floor a long time. They get tired, but they never take a defensive possession off. They’re always fighting and clawing for the good of the team.”
A mix of experienced seniors and talented freshmen have combined to compile a 19-2 record.
Senior Carney Black leads the Falcons with 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. She is followed closely by freshman JJ Black’s 10.7 points and 6.8 rebounds.
Senior Kenzie Mosel adds 7.7 points and 3.5 assists. Freshman Karlee Broberg contributes 5.5 points, and senior Bria Gale chips in 5.3.
The team’s top nine scorers are all either seniors or freshmen.
“The chemistry has taken a little while to figure out as we’ve gone along, but we had a really good group of experienced players,” Dittmer said. “Bria and Carney played a lot when they were freshmen, and then when they were sophomores, they all got thrown into the mix for a team that was pretty successful. They had to take their growing pains.
“This year we’ve really jelled. The losses haven’t really affected us when we get back to work the next day.”
Elkhorn Valley has now won 10 in a row since a one-point loss to Stanton on Jan. 11. But Dittmer said enjoying the sport has been more of a focus of the team rather than wins and losses.
“I hope we’re having a lot more fun playing the game,” Dittmer said. “(The postseason) will be a fun atmosphere, and that’s what I appreciate about every game in the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament. I talked to our bus coordinator, and we put 560 miles on the bus just going through the conference tournament.
“But every game that we played at was a great atmosphere, and our girls really fed off that energy in the gym.”
After facing Central Valley on Tuesday, Elkhorn Valley wraps up the regular season with a big test Friday at Class D No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis.
“I love playing them,” Dittmer said. “I think we’ve played them since 2012, and it’s a great game to have right before subdistricts because they’re going to pressure you full court. They’re going to have a bunch of speed and athleticism, and most of the time they’re going to have good shooters. All of those things are true this year.”
The Falcons haven’t talked about “getting to Lincoln or blah, blah blah,” Dittmer said. “We just want to keep having fun.”
But adding more bus miles with a trip to the state tournament would be a nice compliment to that elusive conference title.
That road begins with next week’s C2-7 subdistrict tournament. Dittmer said it could be one of the tougher subdistricts in the class.
“You need to throw out the records when you are talking about teams like Norfolk Catholic, Lutheran High (Northeast) and Fullerton,” he said.
CLASS C
Hello, Oakland-Craig.
The Knights’ run through the top three seeds to claim the East Husker Conference tournament certainly caused a major shakeup in this week’s Class C rankings.
Oakland-Craig slipped out of last week’s ratings but stormed back at No. 2 after beating Class D No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, then Class C No. 7 BRLD and previous No. 1 North Bend Central to complete a volleyball-basketball East Husker sweep.
Mid-State champion Guardian Angels Central Catholic — which has won 10 in a row since its lone loss to North Bend Central on Dec. 29 — takes over at No. 1.
North Bend Central’s loss to Oakland-Craig snapped a 10-game winning streak, including a 61-38 win over the Knights on Jan. 20. The Tigers drop two spots to No. 3.
No. 4 Crofton, No. 5 Ponca, No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh and No. 7 Pender all slipped one position, but that reflected solely on Oakland-Craig’s impressive week and not on their performances.
Niobrara Valley Conference champion Elkhorn Valley breaks into the rankings for the first time this season at No. 8 with a 19-2 record.
After dropping out, BRLD (14-6) and Wakefield (15-6) top the ratings contenders. They are joined by Niobrara Valley runner-up North Central (16-5) and Pierce (16-6), which placed third in the Mid-State Conference.
CLASS D
Nearly every team in the Class D rankings lost last week, but those losses came to Class C competition and led to minimal movement.
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis and idle No. 7 Elgin Public/Pope John were the only teams that didn’t suffer at least one defeat.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family remains No. 2 despite suffering back-to-back double-digit losses to Class C No. 2 Oakland-Craig and No. 7 Pender in the East Husker tournament.
No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s and No. 4 Niobrara/Verdigre flip flop to reflect the outcome of their meeting in the third-place game of the Niobrara Valley Conference tourney.
No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic, No. 6 Wynot and No. 8 Creighton also remained steady.
Plainview (14-7) and Stuart (11-8) continue to lead the ratings contenders.
Top games this week
Tuesday: Wisner-Pilger at BRLD; Pierce at Clarkson/Leigh; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Crofton; Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Pender.
Thursday: Battle Creek at Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Friday: Plainview at Creighton; Elkhorn Valley at Humphrey St. Francis.
Postseason arrives
Ready or not, here comes the postseason.
Subdistrict play for classes C1, C2, D1 and D2 tips off on Monday and continues through Thursday, Feb. 17. In each class, 12 subdistrict champions and four wild-card teams advance to district finals to play for the right to qualify for the state tournament in Lincoln.
Some of the top area subdistricts to keep an eye on are C2-2 (No. 2 Oakland-Craig and No 7 Pender), C2-4 (No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic and No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh), C2-5 (No. 4 Crofton, No. 5 Ponca and Wakefield), D1-6 (No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and No. 7 Elgin Public/Pope John), D2-5 (No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s and No. 6 Wynot) and D1-8 (No. 4 Niobrara/Verdigre, No. 8 Creighton and Plainview).