All night long, Elkhorn Valley hung around against Lutheran High Northeast in its quest for its first set of back-to-back wins this season. And when a failed two-point conversion kept the Falcons within five points with less than five minutes to go, the visitors took advantage.
Maverick Hagemann snagged a swing pass near the Lutheran High sideline, juked a defender, cut upfield and veered to his right, turning the quick play into a lead-changing 42-yard touchdown with 2 minutes, 13 seconds remaining. The Falcons held on from there to defeat Lutheran High Northeast 34-33 in Class D1 District 6 play Friday night at Memorial Field.
"It just means a lot because it's just justification," Elkhorn Valley coach Brandon Black said. "You come in to a good crowd and a good, hard football game, and you get a little luck and we were just really able to capitalize on it."
It capped a back-and-forth contest in which Elkhorn Valley led by two touchdowns twice in the first half, only to see Lutheran High take the lead late in the second quarter and lead much of the second half.
"I thought we fought hard the whole game," Lutheran High coach Darin Suckstorf said. "I liked how our guys fought back."
Lutheran High had a couple of chances after Elkhorn Valley took the lead, but Kellyn Ollendick snagged his second interception of the game with 1:05 to play. After the Falcons went three-and-out, a punt went out of bounds with 0:02 left, and Josh Rojas was tackled on a game-ending hook-and-lateral play.
"We've had a lot of hard-fought games this year, and not everything's always gone our way, but you know, tonight, it did," Black said.
Rojas had a huge night for the Eagles. He finished with four touchdowns and 245 yards on 39 carries, and 14 of those carries came before any other Eagle attempted a rush.
Including a halfback pass, Rojas had 263 of Lutheran High's 383 offensive yards.
"I just put the load more on Josh, and he's capable of doing that," Suckstorf said. "He's a very hard worker. He lifts every day, twice a day, to try to be physically ready."
Elkhorn Valley countered with Hagemann, who finished with 164 rushing yards on 21 carries, including a 73-yard touchdown run on the Falcons' first play from scrimmage, to go along with 57 receiving yards.
Lutheran High finished with 383 yards of total offense, 50 more than Elkhorn Valley, but the Falcons converted 2 of 5 two-point conversions while the Eagles were 1 of 4 along with its PAT kick. Additionally, Elkhorn Valley enjoyed a 3-to-1 margin in takeaways — each of its first two possessions, and again right after the Falcons took the lead in the fourth quarter.
"It just seems like when we needed to make a point tonight, we turned it over, or we can't get a stop," Suckstorf said. "We just needed to get a stop and we needed to get a drive, and we couldn't get either one."
Elkhorn Valley had the momentum from the opening minutes. Lutheran High drove the length of the field, but the Falcons forced and recovered a fumble on their own 7. On the next play, Hagemann broke free up the middle for his long scoring run. An interception on the next Lutheran High drive led to a 13-yard scoring drive that put the Falcons ahead 14-0 with 2:58 left in the first quarter.
"I was a little surprised on that coming through, that long touchdown," Black said. "I'm happy about it, but it was a pretty big surprise. We haven't always had the best luck against Lutheran High because they are just a good program, so we don't always expect those types of things that go our way."
Lutheran High answered with touchdowns on its next three possessions, and a PAT kick by Braden Feddern changed the lead with 2:21 left in the half. Feddern's low kick was initially ruled no good by one official, then the officials conversed and ruled the kick good. That gave the Eagles a 21-20 lead heading into halftime.
The fortunes were reversed to begin the second half. Elkhorn Valley's drive inside the 10 ended with a fumble, and Lutheran High answered with a nearly 8-minute drive that ended with Rojas converting fourth-and-2 with a touchdown run. It was the Eagles' third different fourth-down conversion of the drive, which took 14 plays -- 13 rushes -- and took 7:56 off the clock. The kick was blocked, which kept the lead at 27-20. Elkhorn Valley took advantage, needing 3-1/2 minutes to retake the lead on a two-point conversion following a touchdown. Lutheran High followed with Rojas' fourth touchdown, but the pass on the two-point try was batted down at the line of scrimmage.
That set up Mason Nitz's short toss to Hagemann, who took it the distance for the game's final lead change.
"I love these kids," Black said. "This is a good group of kids. They work hard every single day. They put in a lot of time. They've got good football smarts."
EV (3-4) 14 6 0 14 — 34
LHNE (3-4) 6 15 0 12 — 33
FIRST QUARTER
EV: Maverick Hagemann 73 run, Hagemann run, 6:30.
EV: Travis Halsey 2 run, PAT failed, 2:58.
LHNE: Josh Rojas 10 run, PAT failed, 0:23.
SECOND QUARTER
EV: Mason Nitz 23 run, PAT failed, 10:17.
LHNE: Rojas 5 run, Rojas run, 8:21.
LHNE: Jazee Ames 2 run, Braden Feddern kick, 2:21.
FOURTH QUARTER
LHNE: Rojas 21 run, PAT failed, 11:51.
EV: Nate Decker 3 run, Decker run, 8:18.
LHNE: Rojas 7 run, PAT failed, 4:27.
EV: Hagemann 42 pass from Nitz, PAT failed, 2:13.