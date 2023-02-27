Elkhorn Valley boys headed to state for the first time ever

TILDEN — In their biggest matchup against a familiar foe, the Elkhorn Valley Falcons punched their first ever ticket to the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament, beating the Summerland Bobcats 71-53 in the district C2-5 final on Tuesday.
For Falcons coach Derric Werner, the win was one that overcame failures of the past while providing memories that will last well into the future.
“We’ve been close a few different times. I personally have been close. My brother has been close. There are some other teams that have been close,” he said. “If you look in the crowd, there’s gobs and gobs of little kids here, so it’s something they’re going to remember as well.”
A free throw by Alec Schindler was all either side could muster for about the first two and a half minutes of the first quarter. Then with 5 minutes, 32 seconds remaining, Korbin Werner made the first of many threes for the Falcons to put them ahead.
The green and gold ended up making three more shots from downtown in the period, two from Werner and another from Brendyn Ollendick, to take a 12-5 lead with 2:05 left in the period.
It was part of a big day from beyond the arc for Elkhorn Valley, who shot 9-of-18 in the first half and 13-for-30 in the game. It actually came as a result of the team having trouble getting the ball down low, but an adjustment there helped free things up.
“We didn’t do a very good job of attacking the high post, but when we did, we moved Korbin there to the high post,” coach Werner said. “They sucked into him and then we got some easier looks, but then we kind of went away from it.”
Ollendick was the biggest benefactor from the adjustment. The senior led the team with 26 points and was 6 of 17 from three.
“My team set me up,” he said. “They were giving me open shots so I had to hit them.”
Jaykwon Petite slowed Elkhorn Valley down with a mid-range jumper, then just before the buzzer, Preston Hoke made a three from the corner.
Ollendick hit another three to start the second quarter followed by the team’s first two-pointer of the day thanks to Carter Werner’s layup.
Petite slowed things down again with another jumper to which the Falcons answered with five unanswered points. Sam Cheatum and Michael Koenig then each hit a three to cut into Elkhorn Valley’s lead, making it 22-18 with 3:23 left to play in the quarter.
The Falcons then used a trio of threes, two from Ollendick and one by Korbin Werner, to kickstart a 13-0 run to end the half. The run ended with 18 seconds left, when Werner forced a turnover, Eurostepped and drove to the hoop for two to make it 35-18 at halftime.
Elkhorn Valley stayed hot coming out of the break, scoring on each of its first three possessions of the third quarter to make it 42-20 with 6:20 to go. This forced Summerland to call a timeout.
“That’s going to be a tough team to beat if they shoot the ball that well consistently,” Summerland coach Brett Kaczor said of Elkhorn Valley. “They’ve kind of done that to us the last two games.”
Koenig came out of the timeout to singlehandedly lead the Bobcats on a 9-0 run with a trio of threes. Kellyn Ollendick answered with one of his own before Schindler made a two in response.
Werner hit a three with 4:10 to go, then Preston Hoke made his second of the night. Another three by Koenig helped keep Summerland within striking distance, but the Falcons did enough on their side offensively to take a 56-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
A three by Ollendick and a two by Hansen kept the green and gold rolling in the final period, then Cheatum hit a three and Koening hit a two to counter. The Falcons kept on scoring from there, eventually opening up a 19-point lead with 2:03 to go. Starters for both teams were out with 39.6 seconds left.
“They just battle so hard. They go seven, eight guys deep and there’s not a lot of drop off. They just bring a lot of energy,” Kaczor said. “You could see our will was starting to fall off there late in the game, even when we tried to make runs.”
This was the third meeting between Summerland and Elkhorn Valley. The Falcons had won each of the previous two matchups; the first being a regular-season game on Jan. 24 and the other being the Niobrara Valley Conference semifinals. They even shared the same subdistrict, but didn’t end up facing one another there.
Both teams were new to the stage, so coach Werner made sure his team was ready for the ebbs and flows of a district final.
“They shot the ball well in the second half, we shot the ball well in the first half,” he said. “We told the kids at the beginning of the game just to weather the storm more so than anything else. There was times where it got a little rocky, but they did.”
Summerland’s season comes to an end one game away from the state tournament, but it was by far the best in the young program’s history.
In just its fourth season, Summerland, which represents the communities of Clearwater, Ewing and Orchard, finished with a winning record, finished third in the Niobrara Valley Conference and reached a district final all for the first time in program history.
The Bobcats won more games in the 2022-23 season (18) than they had in its first three seasons combined (17). It shows the work many of the current seniors have put in since throwing on the black, silver and carolina blue.
“It’s just a testament to the amount of work that those guys have put in,” Kaczor said. “Now these younger guys need to understand where the standard’s set and we need to keep it going forward.”
As for Elkhorn Valley, it will wait to see who it draws and when it plays in the quarterfinals of the state tournament. Class C2 games will tip-off Thursday, March 9 at the Bob Devaney Center in Lincoln with consecutive games at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m, 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.
Which of those times the Falcons will tip off at and who they’ll face have yet to be determined.
Summerland 10 8 23 12 — 53
Elkhorn Valley 12 23 21 15 — 71
SUMMERLAND (18-6): Jaykwon Petite, 2-7 0-0 4; Sam Cheatum, 4-10 0-0 10; Alec Schindler, 3-7 1-2 7; Michael Koenig, 11-20 0-1 21; Preston Hoke, 3-7 0-0 8; Kellen Mlnarik, 1-2 1-1 3; Totals, 24-53 2-4 53.
ELKHORN VALLEY (23-2): Kellyn Ollendick, 2-3 0-0 5; Dawson Hansen, 5-7 0-0 11; Keegan Petersen, 0-1 0-0 0; Brendyn Ollendick, 8-21 4-5 26; Korbin Werner, 8-12 0-0 21; Carter Werner, 4-5 0-0 8; Totals, 27-49 4-5 71.