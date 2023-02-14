Elkhorn Valley aims for Class D surprise

Elkhorn Valley coach Joey Tegeler doesn’t see any room for error for his — or any other — team if it hopes to deny No. 1-rated Aquinas a Class D state championship this week.
“Aquinas is the team to beat,” Tegeler said. “That’s been known since the beginning of the season. We’ve seen them one time this year at a tournament, so we know how they are. They are for sure the team to beat, so we’ve got to be perfect to beat them.”
But the No. 2-rated Falcons put themselves in good shape to be among the top contenders to Aquinas when action starts up Thursday at Omaha’s CHI Health Center.
A district championship performance included nine qualifiers for the state tournament.
“Obviously, you always have high hopes and expectations,” Tegeler said. “Overall, you can’t complain about nine guys. You are always hoping for more, but that was a good tournament overall.”
Numbers have played a large role in Elkhorn Valley’s success this season. It’s been a big turnaround after finishing 49th at last year’s Class C state tournament with two points.
“Depth in the practice room has been important,” Tegeler said. “We have really good kids, and this is one of the more enjoyable teams that we’ve been around. They’re hard workers and don’t complain. They are very coachable. They practice well together.
“Our strength, I guess, is our numbers. We have 22 kids on our team. For a Class D school, that’s a lot.”
The Falcons want to cap off this turnaround season in style at the state tournament.
“Really, there’s only one goal,” Tegeler said. “We have high expectations, but our kids have to perform well. I think we’re ready, and bringing a trophy home is the No. 1 goal.”
One thing Elkhorn Valley will have to overcome to get a trophy is state inexperience.
“We’ve got a handful of guys with state experience,” Tegeler said. “Owen Vondra at 120 (pounds) was a medalist two years ago, then he was JV last year and didn’t get a chance to compete at districts.
“Nate Halsey (138) has been there a couple times but doesn’t have a medal yet. Then Mavrick Hagemann (145) has been a qualifier as well along with Tristan Smith. Other than that, everyone is pretty young in that aspect. But they’ve competed in big venues before, so I’m not too worried. I think we’ll be fine.”
HALF OF Class D’s six unbeaten wrestlers hail from Northeast Nebraska.
Plainview’s Kyler Mosel is 49-0 at 138. The senior was a runner-up last year and placed sixth at 126 as a sophomore.
Neligh-Oakdale’s Aiden Kuester stands 40-0 at 170 as he attempts to win a second title. Kuester won gold at 160 in 2021.
His third-place finish at 152 as a freshman and fourth-place ending at 160 last year set him up to try to become a four-time state medalist.
Howells-Dodge’s Jestin Bayer is 38-0 at 182 as he chases an elusive gold medal. The Jaguar senior was a runner-up at that weight class last year and at 170 as a sophomore.
ELKHORN VALLEY isn’t the only area team sending quality numbers to the state tournament.
Wisner-Pilger is sending seven to Omaha, including junior Braxton Siebrandt, last year’s runner-up at 120. He is 39-2 at 126 this season.
Kuester is one of six Neligh-Oakdale wrestlers to qualify.
Neligh-Oakdale, Wisner-Pilger and Howells-Dodge got a first-hand look at Aquinas during the District 1 meet, where they finished third through fifth in the team race.
Plainview finished third behind Elkhorn Valley and Shelby-Rising City at District 3.
The undefeated Mosel is one of seven Pirates to qualify for Omaha, including Tanner Frahm, last year’s 145 champion ,who is chasing another title at 152.
The Pirates placed fifth at last year’s state meet, snapping a streak of three consecutive state championships.