Never leading Norfolk High until the fourth quarter didn’t matter to Elkhorn South on Wednesday.
Not in a game that only saw one lead change.
The Storm took their first lead with 6:16 remaining, expanded that to seven points then clung on during a wild last couple of minutes to post a 49-48 victory.
“We created some opportunities,” Panthers coach Ben Ries said. “We missed some free throws, but I was really proud of how our team fought and competed. That’s something that we’ve really been emphasizing in practice – compete on every play. I’m very proud of our team for the heart and grit they showed.”
Elkhorn South (3-6) took its first lead when Aimee Berke made a pair of free throws with 6:16 remaining to break a 37-all tie.
The Storm went up 48-41 when Alexa Eddie hit a 3-pointer with 3:16 to go, which looked like a comfortable lead for the visitors.
“They made some big shots – definitely credit them,” Ries said. “They hit a big 3 in the middle of the fourth which put us down seven. That’s really the point where our team did a good job of responding and finding a way back. We just didn’t get the lead late in the game.”
But Norfolk (1-7) certainly made things interesting.
Abigail Ruda’s basket with 1:55 left pulled the Panthers within 48-43, then Tasha Eisenhauer went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line over a span of 51 seconds to close the gap to 48-46.
Reegan Morasco made the front end of a 1-and-1 for Elkhorn South’s only point of the final three minutes with 43.4 seconds to go.
Both teams struggled from the line in the fourth, going a combined 8 for 18 and missing the front end of four 1-and-1s.
But Camryn Skiff rebounded a missed free throw and put it back to get Norfolk within 49-48 with 24 seconds on the clock.
The Storm got a big break when Addy Penke forced a jump ball on her missed free throw with 9.7 seconds left despite there being four Panthers and no Elkhorn South players lining the lane on the attempt.
Elkhorn South kept the ball, missed another free throw with 6.2 seconds, but Norfolk turned the ball over after crossing midcourt to miss out on an attempt to win at the buzzer.
The Panthers only shot 14 for 51 (27.5%) from the floor for the game, and 23.1% after the first quarter.
Norfolk’s three leading scorers for the season – Eisenhauer, Skiff and Emerson Waldow – were a combined 4 for 28 (14.3%).
“Throughout the game, the players we really rely on had rough nights,” Ries said. “But we had some other players step up and make plays that hadn’t in varsity minutes. Emma Long chipped in with 10 (points) for us, and that’s big for us.
“Hopefully that will continue, and it might be somebody else throughout the season. We need to have different players step up.”
Skiff finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Eisenhauer had a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards. Long had eight of her 10 points off the bench in the first quarter.
Alexa Eddie had 14 points for Elkhorn South, which didn’t play a senior and had two sophomores and five freshman play.
Ries said the Panthers are determined to improve after struggling over the first month of the season.
“I think we’re showing that we need to get better,” he said. “For us to continue to get better, we need to get better individual performances by more people. I don’t think there’s any way around it. We need better individual performances on offense, on defense and rebounding”
Elkhorn South 7 15 13 14 – 49
Norfolk 15 9 11 13 – 48
ELKHORN SOUTH (3-6): Aimee Burke 3-8 2-5 10; Katelyn Franzen 1-4 0-0 2; Alaina Brown 0-3 0-0 0; Addy Penke 4-10 0-1 8; Alexa Eddie 4-14 3-4 14; Drew Hasenkamp 2-3 0-0 6; Emerson Wohlers 3-5 0-2 6; Reegan Marasco 1-1 1-2 3; Thea Marasco 0-1 0-0 0; Ava Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 6-14 49.
NORFOLK (1-7): Emerson Waldow 0-5 1-2 1; Raina Andreasen 2-3 0-0 4; Abigail Ruda 2-6 0-5 4; Cameryn Skiff 3-14 7-11 13; Tasha Eisenhauer 1-9 9-12 11; Bo Caskey 1-4 0-0 2; Emma Long 4-9 0-0 5; Bryna Headlee 1-1 0-0 3; Atley Baumann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-51 17-30 48.