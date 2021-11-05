BATTLE CREEK — Football has a funny way of working out sometimes.
After Battle Creek turned it over three times in the first half Friday night against Columbus Scotus, the Shamrocks returned the favor in the second half. Battle Creek took advantage during a 33-21 win in the Class C1 quarterfinals at Bob Schnitzler Field.
“That first half, we were doing some really good things, but we just lost the ball. We were moving it,” said Battle Creek coach Andrew Carlson.
The Braves’ three turnovers in the first half included two fumbles, one at the Scotus 5-yard line.
“It helped in the second half that we got ahead and got them in some long yardage situations where they had to throw it. Our guys did a great job of covering and making plays, but really, our line of scrimmage won it. We were able to seal the deal there,” Carlson said.
Columbus Scotus coach Tyler Linder said Battle Creek’s defense made the Shamrocks get out of synch at times in the second half.
“Good teams are going to force you to do things that make you uncomfortable and they did a nice job of making some adjustments at halftime,” Linder said. “They switched back to an odd front defense and kind of got us in a bind with some turnovers. We had to make some plays, but they made more of them. Give a tip of the cap to Battle Creek and the best of luck to them.”
With the scored tied at 14-14 opening the third quarter, Battle Creek took the opening drive and marched it down the field. Sophomore running back Trent Uhlir eventually scored from 4 yards, one of two touchdowns he had.
Columbus Scotus answered with its own drive, including a nice reverse quarterback keeper by quarterback Trenton Cielocha and later a 10-yard touchdown run by Cielocha to make it 21-21.
Battle Creek’s second possession of the second half took from 2:42 left in the third quarter until 8:14 left in the game. That’s when Dylan Amick, the senior quarterback, scored his second touchdown on a 1 yard run to put Battle Creek up again.
It was starting to look like neither defense could stop the other. But then Battle Creek’s defense stepped up. Baron Buckendahl and Trent Uhlir each intercepted Cielocha passes to stop Scotus on its next two drives, and the Shamrocks didn’t threaten in the fourth quarter.
The Braves also ran the ball a lot in the second half, including some tough runs by Uhlir, who is a 220-pound sophomore.
“He’s hard to bring down,” Carlson said. “He’s a really good football player as you can see. When he gets going downhill and our line gets to blocking like they do and our fullbacks are cleaning things like they were, it’s pretty tough to stop.”
Quick hits
* The two teams met on Sept. 17, with the Shamrocks defeating Battle Creek 28-21. In that game, Battle Creek played without two offensive line starters, Kaden Warneke and Dawson Amick.
* Battle Creek’s Logan Roberts was injured on his touchdown run in the second quarter and didn’t return. Roberts is also the kicker, so that meant that second string kicker Jaxon Mettler had to go in unexpectedly. The freshman hit two extra points and had one blocked. Coach Andrew Carlson said Mettler kicks well in practice. “We were pretty confident putting him in there because he kicks awesome in practice. He is very capable and mentally, he was ready for it. He’s a pretty mature kid.”
* Carlson said he doesn’t know the extent of Roberts’ injury and he looks forward to talking to him.
* Battle Creek’s most impressive drive began on its own 2 yard line with 3:49 before halftime. The Braves had several long passes, including a 43- yarder from Amick to Korbyn Battershaw and several to Baron Buckendahl. The Braves actually drove more than 100 yards for the score as they managed to overcome a blindside block that backed them up 15 yards. “We have a lot of good kids,” Carlson said. “They stepped up and made big plays. They are a resilient group. No matter what the moment is, they just bow their necks, dig their cleats in and keep playing, working their way out of a hole. You saw that tonight, I think, especially with the way we played that second half.”
Scoring summary
Columbus Scotus (9-2) 7 7 7 0 — 21
Battle Creek (8-3) 7 7 7 12 — 33
First quarter
BC: Dylan Amick 1 run, Logan Roberts PAT kick, 9:51.
CS: Garrett Oakley 12 pass from Trenton Cielocha, Cielocha PAT kick, :55.
Second quarter
CS: Devon Borchers 1 run, Cielocha PAT kick, 8:00.
BC: Roberts 8 run, Jaxon Mettler PAT kick, :35.
Third quarter
BC: Trent Uhlir 4 run, Mettler PAT kick, 6:38.
CS: Cielocha 10 run, Cielocha PAT kick, 2:42.
Fourth quarter
BC: Amick 1 run, PAT blocked, 8:14.
BC: Uhlir 2 run, PAT run failed, 2:53.