ELGIN — Santa’s visits are normally a cause for excitement among children.
But in Elgin, quite a few adults are just as happy when Jim Getzfred arrives with his box of his hand-carved, wooden versions of the jolly fellow.
Like kids trying to decide which bright colored package to choose from Santa’s bag, some lucky people — especially teachers and staff at Pope John XXIII and St. Boniface Catholic Schools — get to choose which Santa to add to their collection.
The tradition of giving carved, wooden Santas to teachers has been going on almost as long as Getzfred has been creating the colorful characters.
He took up the hobby in the 1980s when his mother-in-law gave him a few carving knives. The tools sat on a table for a few years until the now-retired mail carrier took a few lessons and joined the Northeast Nebraska Woodcarvers, who, until the pandemic started, met once a month in Norfolk.
Since then, he’s spent much of his free time sequestered in his workshop turning hunks of basswood into Jolly Old Saint Nicks and other figures.
He likes basswood because it’s “soft and pliable,” he said. The amount of time he spends on a carving “depends on the amount of detail” and whether or not he’s done it before, he said.
Some take a few days; others take much longer, he said.
“The hardest part is the eyes,” he said. “And getting the flesh tone color ... right.”
The tradition of giving Santas to teachers began when Getzfred and his wife, Betty, began exchanging gifts with the late Red and Evelyn Arehart, who participated in a foster grandparent program sponsored by the school.
The intent of the program was to keep adults in the community “involved,” Betty Getzfred said. The Areharts “fostered” the Getzfreds’ daughters, Sara and Megan, and gave the girls Christmas ornaments each year. In return, the Getzfreds gave the Areharts carved Santas and, one year, a carved nativity set.
“That’s how the exchange started,” Betty said.
“Then all of a sudden, someone decided teachers should have them,” Jim added with a laugh, indicating his wife, who is the principal at Pope John XXIII and St. Boniface Catholic Schools.
Now, teachers and staff receive around 30 of the 60 Santas Jim creates each year. Some have extensive collections of their own, including Sister Pat Hoffman, who has been teaching at the school since the 1970s.
“She probably has 20 Santas,” Betty said. For that reason, she and others get to choose their Santa from Jim’s collection. Often, Betty said, teachers take photos of their collections so they don’t choose a duplicate.
Because Evelyn Arehart died this past summer, their Santas and nativity are on display at the Bank of Elgin, where their son, Gary, serves as president.
“She cherished the collection,” Arehart said. “So we decided to display it here.”
While Jim gives away most of his Santas, he has donated some to fundraising projects for the school, he said.
Jim also carves walking sticks from the trunks of the live Christmas trees the couple decorate each year.
Plus, “Jim carves a special Santa and ornament for each of the (five) grandkids,” Betty said.