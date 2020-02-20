OMAHA - Eleven Northeast and North Central Nebraska wrestlers won two matches on Thursday to qualify for the Friday night semifinals of the Nebraska state high school wrestling championships at the CHI Health Center.
In the team standings, three-time defending state champion Valentine sat fourth after the first day of with 36 points well behind first-place David City with 61.
“We won the ones I expected to win,” Valentine coach Shane Allison said. “We didn't pull any upsets I was hoping to get. But we'll regroup and keep coming.”
The Badgers were the only area team in the top-10. Hooper Logan View and Genoa Twin River were tied for 14th with 18 points each.
While 11 area kids are one match away from earning a spot in Saturday's parade of champions, two seniors who were expected to vie for gold medals will have to compete for third-place: Owen Lade of Battle Creek and Wyatt Smydra of Norfolk Catholic.
Lade fought hard for an opening round win over Valentine sophomore Tobin Olson in the 132-pound division. In the quarterfinals, the two-time Battle Creek medalist ran into Conestoga's Cameron Williams, who worked a takedown and put Lade on his back for a shocking pin in just one minute, 30 seconds.
Smydra, a semifinalist and fifth-place medalist a year ago ran into Cameron Schrad of David City Aquinas in the opening round at 145 and lost in the closing seconds, 5-4.
Meanwhile, Valentine will send three wrestlers to the semifinals – Chris Williams, Gage Krolikowski and Chase Olson - all of whom have marched in the parade of champions at least twice.
“I feel really good about those three,” Allison said. “They're three veterans and have been extremely dedicated and worked extremely hard.”
Gage Krolikowski at 138, is going for his fourth consecutive state championship. The senior improved to 46-0 on the year by winning his first match by forfeit and second with a pin.
Williams is on track to win four as well and is going for his third title as a junior. He improved to 42-2 with a pin and major decision victory on his way to the finals.
Olson, a senior 160-pounder is going for his first state title after finishing runner-up his last two years. ,
“That kid's been so close, so many times,” Allison said of Olson. “He lost a 1-0 match in the semis as a freshman and then was a two-time finalist and lost to some really good kids but they were all close matches and close battles.
“He's a kid that just does everything right. If anybody deserves a state title, it's Chase Olson.”
In order for the Badgers to be in contention for a team championship or runner-up trophy, Allison said his team is going to have to wrestle well on both sides of the bracket on Friday.
“Nothing's decided on Thursday. But, we're definitely going to need some help along the way from some other teams, knocking off some other schools,” Allison said.”We can control what we can control and that's what we're going to focus on.”
Other area Class C semifinalists are Gavin Dozler, Boone Central (113); Carter King, Battle Creek (120); Dalton Anderson, Ponca (126); Jaxson Jones, Twin River (160); Tom Maline, Oakland-Craig (170); Jazper Ames, Lutheran High Northeast (195); Landon Beaver, Wisner-Pilger (220) and Kolby Johnson, Madison (220).