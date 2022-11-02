It’s not a presidential election, which usually has the highest voter turnouts, but election commissioner Anne Pruss said she expects Madison County to have about a 50% to 60% turnout rate among voters next week.
General election rates tends to be higher than primaries, which means Tuesday, Nov. 8, easily should surpass the 32.5% voter rate in the May 10 primary for the county. In that election, Madison County had 7,121 voters participate out of 21,878 registered, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.
Pruss, who also serves as the Madison County clerk, said already as of Tuesday at noon, the county had received about 75% of the more than the 2,800 absentee and early voting ballots requested for the general election.
Pruss said while the county does have a considerable number of ballots in and more arriving daily, her office cannot start counting until Monday before the election. Results of any type cannot be released or shared until the polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, she said.
Updates will be shared on the county’s website as time allows, Pruss said.
“If there is a lull, we will give an update,” she said. Otherwise, as long as ballots are coming in, her office would rather continue to use the county’s resources counting the ballots to get completed and final results in quicker, she said.
“I’m optimistic about the polls and getting results to us,” she said. “I’m hoping (results) will be quickly.”
For those who remember 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of ballots being cast by mail is down considerably from the last general election.
According to Daily News archives, the 2020 Madison County general election had 6,155 ballots requested for the general election with more than 90% returned.
During the May 2020 primary, 7,656 ballots were requested by mail and 6,768 were returned, which equates to 88.4%. Both those set records for the county and the number of votes by mail, which was attributed to the pandemic.
This year, considerably more voters are expected to vote in person than by mail.
Among the issues expected to attract voters to the poll are the half-percent sales tax proposal for Norfolk, a new governor, the 1st District congressional race and many local mayoral, school board and city council races in the county.
So if Madison County does achieve 50% or higher voter turnout on Tuesday, it would be the highest turnout for a midterm election in recent years.
Madison County had 49.5% in 2018, 45% in 2014 and 46% in 2010.