Four Norfolk golfers probably make up the oldest group of four in the area, if not the entire state, according to Dick Putjenter, one of the said golfers.
The 88-year-old Putjenter is the second oldest of the Fair Play Golf Course foursome — who play every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the local course. Jack Prater is the oldest at 92, Vern Steinman is second youngest at 87 while Larry Bartscher — who is referred to as “the kid” of the group — is 81.
“We just like playing (golf) with each other,” Bartscher said.
Said Steinman: “We just all think alike. … I think that’s one of the reasons that we get along pretty well together. Everybody watches. We don’t play as individuals, we watch.”
The four said they are “semi-competitive” when they play. The ultimate goal is to have a good time. The competitive side comes out with a small bet they have on who will win.
Prater was the victor Friday, winning one whole dollar for his efforts.
“We don’t worry about scores,” Bartscher said. with a chuckle.
Putjenter said because of their age, they play 12 holes, instead of an entire round. They golf on the front nine before finishing with three holes on the back nine.
The golfers support each other when they play. Prater joked they “hardly ever swear at each other.”
“I swear at myself,” he added, which got a big laugh out of the others.
“We all do that!” Bartscher chimed in.
The group is in its fourth year as a group of four. Putjenter and Steinman have played together the longest, dating back 20 years.
The foursome are familiar with Fair Play, with all of them having 20-plus years of experience playing at the golf course.
Prater has played at Fair Play the longest. His playing days date back to 1969, the same year he moved to Norfolk. Prater, a Clearwater native, picked up the game initially at 9 years old. His uncle, who was a semi-pro golfer, gave Prater his first pair of golf equipment, a set of wooden shaft clubs.
“(He’s) got all of us beat,” Steinman said of Prater’s playing history. “I can’t top that.”
Steinman’s years of golf are also impressive as he’s played on and off for around six decades. Steinman said he’s been playing regularly for the past 30 years.
Bartscher and Putjenter aren’t strangers to the sport, either, as the two each have around 50 years of golf under their belt.
When the four talk about playing golf together, it sounds as though the past few years are well-treasured.
The golfers said they appreciate having those experiences at Fair Play Golf Course.
“We enjoy playing at Fair Play,” Putjenter said. “They’ve kept up the golf course and clubhouse up very admirably.”
Bartscher said through playing the Northeast Nebraska seniors group, he’s played his fair share of golf across this part of the state. His home course has been his favorite, he added.
“Fair Play is by far the best-conditioned course in Northeast Nebraska for my money,” he said.