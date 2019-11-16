MADISON -- An old case was finally closed in Madison County Court on Friday.
Lonzo Wood was charged with child abuse in 2011. He was accused of beating a 10-year-old girl with a board and two different belts.
Wood failed to appear for a court appearance in 2011 but was recently arrested when law enforcement officers in another state found there was a warrant out on him.
Deputy County Attorney Matthew Kiernan said the victim remembers barely being able to walk after the abuse and that she still has nightmares about it.
"This was abuse, plain and simple," Kiernan said.
Wood said he was dealing with mental health issues at the time of the abuse.
"At the time, I was going through a lot of psychological things. I was coming home depressed and angry," he said. "I just overreacted and, at the time, I didn't realize what I was doing."
Wood's attorney, Patrick Carney, noted that the majority of the injuries were bruises and not more serious injuries.
Judge Mark Johnson said the court was shocked upon reviewing photos of the victim's injuries.
"I can only imagine what she (the victim) went through." Johnson said. "You should be ashamed of yourself. … Today, it is your turn to face justice."
Johnson sentenced Woods to 48 to 60 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
Johnson also sentenced others on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine:
— Darren Wolf, Norfolk, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a police officer, 15 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 9 days served.
— Linda Hendrix, Norfolk, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, five years' probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived with credit for 12 days, $1,000 fine, costs.
— Cecile Laswell, possession of methamphetamine, burglary, 180 days in jail with credit for 70 served, 30 months' SASS probation, 90 days in jail before the end of probation unless waived, restitution of $1,385, costs.
Driving under the influence
— Lesvia Gomez Juarez, Norfolk, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — fourth offense, 18 to 36 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 18 days served, license revoked for 15 years, costs.
Driving under suspension
— Guillermo Barrera, Madison, driving under suspension, 270 days in jail with credit for one day served, costs.
Violation of postrelease conditions
— Scott Kallhoff, Tilden, violation of postrelease conditions, 133 days in jail with credit for 43 days to be served consecutively with other sentences.
Child abuse
— Kenneth Lucas, Battle Creek, child abuse, 60 months' probation, required to register as a sex offender.
Contempt
— Tremain Monroe, Norfolk, contempt, 60 days in jail.
The following people were arraigned:
— Ryan Johnson, Tilden, charged with shoplifting, pleaded not guilty.
— Elton Brown, Stanton, charged with three counts of enticement by an electronic communication device, three counts of contributing the delinquency of a child, pleaded not guilty.
— Dale Matteson, Norfolk, charged with attempted incest, child abuse by death, pleaded not guilty.
— John Bryant Sr., charged with terroristic threats, pleaded not guilty.
— Justin Mendenhall, Norfolk, charged with terroristic threats, false information, attempted tampering with evidence, pleaded not guilty.
— Pacey Nicklen, Lincoln, charged with escape, pleaded not guilty.
— Vanessa Rauch, charged with possession of methadone with intent to deliver, pleaded not guilty.
— Brandon Prescott, Norfolk, charged with possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a police officer, pleaded not guilty.
— Rael Diaz Estrada Palma, Norfolk, charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, pleaded not guilty.
— Silvia Santaballa-Galvez, Columbus, charged with terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, pleaded not guilty.
— Roberto Luna Nava, Meadow Grove, charged with possession of methamphetamine (140 grams or more) with intent to deliver, pleaded not guilty.
— Denise Luna, Meadow Grove, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, pleaded not guilty.
— Katelin Dover, Norfolk, charged with burglary, pleaded not guilty.
— Xavier Bordeaux, no address listed, charged with criminal mischief, pleaded not guilty.