The eight-man playoffs have arrived in the Cornhusker State.
Twenty-one teams will represent Northeast and North Central Nebraska this season in Class D1 and Class D2. Four of those teams are undefeated, and another is looking to defend its title. Meanwhile, a handful of 11-man teams are looking to finish strong to improve seeding or just their chances of getting into the postseason.
Both Wayne State and Nebraska had losses that were tough to swallow on Saturday. The Wildcats had an especially tough one that will be interesting to see how they bounce back. As for the Huskers, I have a feeling that with the way the Big Ten West is playing out, they might still have a shot. This week, they’ll enjoy another bye.
Bills-Chiefs lived up to its hype and then some, but not in the high-scoring fashion many expected. Outside of them across the league, we’re seeing increasing amounts of “meh,” teams that are good but nowhere near the level you need to be at to win a title. Is there any way we can just make Bills-Chiefs the Super Bowl?
In last week’s predictions, I decided to take more swings for the fences, and most of them paid off, including some in a big way.
Last week’s record: 8-2 (58-22, .725 overall)
Biggest hit: Alabama at Tennessee
Let this be a lesson, boys and girls. Sometimes, it pays to be stupid. (45-40 predicted, 52-49 final)
Biggest miss: Wynot at Bloomfield
Total underestimation of the Blue Devils on my part. No one’s going to want to face them in the playoffs. (38-24 Bloomfield win predicted, 44-30 Wynot win final)
How city teams fared: Norfolk High couldn't hold on against North Platte (31-28 Norfolk win predicted, 24-13 North Platte win final); Norfolk Catholic took care of business against Wayne (52-7 predicted, 63-14 final); Lutheran High Northeast lost its season finale to Neligh-Oakdale (60-24 predicted, 58-20 final).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Stanton 66, Pender 25 (52-24 predicted); Pierce 48, Albion Boone Central 26 (52-34 predicted); Augustana 31, Wayne State 27 (24-21 predicted); Purdue 43, Nebraska 37 (34-20 predicted); Bills 24, Chiefs 20 (38-34 predicted)
HIGH SCHOOL
Bridgeport (6-2) at Summerland (5-3)
The first playoff game on the slate sees the Bobcats hosting their first playoff game in program history. Their opponent is a Bulldogs team that, after going from 11-man to eight-man, lost its first two games but is now riding a six-game winning streak.
Bridgeport relies heavily on running back Kason Loomis, who has 1,226 yards and 24 touchdowns this year. The Bulldogs are 1-2 in games in which he runs for less than 110 yards. Summerland’s defense has tightened up in its past six games, allowing 24 points a game in that span. If it can slow down Loomis enough while getting Trevor Thomson going, I think the Bobcats move on. Summerland 28, Bridgeport 22.
Wisner-Pilger (5-3) at Clarkson/Leigh (7-1)
Two strong run games collide in Leigh as the Patriots host their first playoff game since 2019. August Scholting and Hunter Palmer headline the Gators’ attack while Kyle Kasik and Ryan Brichacek do the same for the red and blue.
I have a feeling that this game will be close early. The difference, to me, is that Clarkson/Leigh is built a bit better for a postseason run. The Patriots’ physicality is the kind that can wear people down, and I think that will serve them well here. Clarkson/Leigh 54, Wisner-Pilger 22.
Freeman (5-3) at Crofton (5-3)
It was quite the adjustment for the Warriors to go from 11-man to eight-man in the offseason, but they adjusted enough to make the playoffs in their first year at this level since the 1950s. Now they’ll host a Falcons team with a tough player to stop in quarterback Carter Ruse.
Ruse is averaging 198 passing yards per game to go with 27 touchdowns and hasn’t thrown an interception. He’s also run for 10 scores. He’ll have a tough test with Crofton’s defensive line, but I’m not sure the Warriors have the firepower to limit him enough. Freeman 32, Crofton 20.
Falls City Sacred Heart (4-4) at Humphrey St. Francis (5-3)
Every year in at least one major sport, it seems as though the Irish and Flyers are facing off in the postseason. In the past three seasons alone, they’ve played in a boys basketball championship and semifinal, a state volleyball final last November and in each of the last two Class D2 girls basketball title games. That history goes back even further in football, where the teams (which have 13 state championships and 17 appearances between them) have faced off in the state playoffs 11 times. The Irish hold a 6-5 edge in those games with matchup No. 12 right around the corner.
It includes the Flyers who, while young, are growing as a team and have gotten help from a strong nucleus of seniors with an offense that will try to hold onto the ball and run it as often as possible. On the other side, the Irish feature a complex, high-scoring offense.
The production of Isaac Classen will be something to keep an eye on in this one. The Flyers have won every game in which the senior running back has run for 100 or more yards and lost every game in which he hasn’t. Sacred Heart scores 42.5 points a game but also allows 42.9, including 84 in its last two games. I think St. Francis runs the type of offense to take advantage of that. Humphrey St. Francis 32, Falls City Sacred Heart 28.
Kearney (6-2) at Norfolk (5-3)
The Panthers lost a tough game to North Platte last week 24-13. After holding a 13-10 lead going into the fourth quarter, two touchdowns, one aided by a lost fumble, ended up dooming the Panthers. Kaden Ternus threw for more than 200 yards and a touchdown, and the fumble was the Panthers’ only turnover. It just ended up being too critical to overcome.
Heading into this week, Norfolk is rated 13th in the Class A power ratings and facing a Bearcats team with noticeable firepower.
Kearney’s offense is led by Treyven Beckman, whose 1,482 yards and 16 touchdowns are both fourth best in Class A. Defensively, the blue and white are headlined by Justin Murray (40 total tackles) and Aidan Poppe (six tackles for loss).
The Bearcats and Panthers are similar in that they get more production from throwing the ball than running the ball. As a result, I feel like a big key for the Panthers will be the pass rush, with Jackson Bos and Tanner Eisenhauer among those who can have an impact. I have a hunch Chris Koozer will have them ready to play a great game, but I feel like the Bearcats will be a bit too much. Kearney 41, Norfolk 38.
Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-2) at Class C No. 2 Norfolk Catholic (8-0)
The Knights and Trojans get started in a Friday matinee to end the regular season. These teams have faced each other five times in the past four seasons, with their most recent matchup being a 20-13 Knights win in the Class C2 quarterfinals roughly 11 months ago. Now they face off with both teams looking to make noise in the playoffs.
Cedar Catholic has weapons on the perimeter that can test Norfolk Catholic along with a quarterback who scrambles and works well with them. However, the Knights have the defensive fundamentals and an increasingly balanced offense that I think will help them come out on top. Norfolk Catholic 34, Cedar Catholic 14.
COLLEGE
No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson
The Tigers face their biggest challenge of the year as they host a school that usually doesn’t get talked about this much until March. The winner of this battle of unbeatens takes the driver's seat in the Atlantic Division and, in turn, gets an inside track to the conference title game.
Syracuse has a great quarterback in Garret Shrader, but he’s been sacked (13) more times than he’s thrown a touchdown (12). That doesn’t bode well against a Tigers defense that’s one of the best in the country. The Orange have a good unit of their own, allowing just 13.2 points per game (sixth best in the country), but I don’t think they have enough to keep up. Clemson 24, Syracuse 16.
No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU
Meanwhile, in the Big 12, the Horned Frogs and Wildcats are ready to square off for the top spot in the conference. TCU is looking great under first-year coach Sonny Dykes. K-State is getting hot at the right time, with a little help from some guy named Adrian Martinez.
What’s gotten the Horned Frogs here is an offense that ranks third in the country in total yards (526.7) and points (45.8) per game. Kansas State, however, averages the most rushing yards in the Big 12 with 244.5 a game. I think that will keep this a ballgame, but TCU, with lots of momentum and the home crowd, keeps on winning. TCU 35, Kansas State 24.
Southwest Minnesota State (6-3) at Wayne State (5-2)
The Wildcats held a 27-21 lead with less than two minutes left against No. 24 Augustana last week. The Vikings wound up forcing a three and out, got the ball back and drove 82 yards to score the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds left. The black and gold now look to bounce back as they return home.
After starting the season 4-1, the Mustangs have lost their last two games to Sioux Falls and Winona State. I feel that Wayne State will not only be able to take advantage of this, but also have the motivation to get back on the right track. Wayne State 35, Southwest Minnesota State 21.
PRO
Chiefs (4-2) at 49ers (3-3)
After coming out on the short end of another barnburner with the Bills, Kansas City heads to The Bay to face a team that is looking to separate itself from the pack in an NFC where there aren’t many world-beaters.
San Francisco has an offensive proficiency and a physicality on both sides of the ball that, when healthy, allows the 49ers to play with anybody. However, the Chiefs, when clicking, have the firepower to beat anybody. That makes the difference on Sunday. Chiefs 28, 49ers 17.