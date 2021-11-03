Things are about to get crazy.
Eight area teams will play in the state quarterfinals this week. Two of them (Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic) will play each other, which guarantees at least one team from our coverage area will make the semifinals. Then in Class C1, should Pierce and Battle Creek win their games — both of which are at home — they would play each other for a trip to Lincoln. Meanwhile in Humphrey, two undefeated programs face off in a battle of star power. Anything and everything is on the table come Friday. We could have seven teams left when it’s all said and done. We could have one. We could have something in between. All results are entirely possible. Madness lies ahead, and I can’t wait.
That was about as forgettable a weekend as I’ve seen from college football teams in the state of Nebraska, and I’ve only been here since February. The Huskers letting a lead go was debilitating, and any hope of a bowl game now gets to as close to zero as you can get. However, that’s not the most disappointing result. That honor goes to Wayne State, which handed Upper Iowa its first win of the season in a game that saw the Wildcats turn the ball over four times and miss a PAT in overtime. They were holding on to the seventh and final spot in their Super Region. Now they’ve fallen out of the top 10 completely, putting their postseason hopes on life support.
Record last week: 6-4, 64-27 (.703) this season.
Lowlight: Bruning-Davenport/Shickley at Pender
Lesson learned. Size matters a lot in high school football (48-22 Pender win predicted, 36-28 BDS win final)
Highlight: Steelers at Browns
After a performance like that, you’ve got to wonder if Baker Mayfield’s time in Cleveland is running short. (23-20 predicted, 15-10 final)
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Boone Central 42, Wayne 35 (38-24 predicted); Norfolk Catholic 35, Crofton 6 (35-17 predicted); Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Bloomfield 44 (32-24 Bloomfield win predicted); Howells-Dodge 54, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20 (42-30 predicted); Hartington Cedar Catholic 20, North Platte St. Patrick’s 7 (28-14 predicted); Purdue 28, Nebraska 23 (31-27 Nebraska win predicted) Upper Iowa 42, Wayne State 41 (49-14 Wayne State win predicted); Michigan State 37, Michigan 33 (45-28 predicted)
I take no pride in getting that last one right. Husker fans don’t realize how good they have it.
High school
Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) at Pierce (8-2): A lot is at stake for both teams in this one. Ashland-Greenwood had the same record and the same playoff seeding a year ago before getting blown out by eventual state runner-up Adams Central. Meanwhile, Pierce needs to prove to the state that it’s still a major force to be reckoned with.
You won’t find a better defense than the one Ashland-Greenwood has. It’s allowed just over seven points per game, has 51 tackles for loss as a team and has forced 28 turnovers this season (19 interceptions and nine fumble recoveries). However, it hasn’t faced anyone with the weapons Pierce has, let alone the coaching acumen.
The keys in this contest to me will be health and the ground game. Pierce has been really banged up for a couple of weeks and is starting to get a few key contributors back. Over its past two games, 94% of the plays called have been run plays. Mark Brahmer has been adamant about making sure no one takes the run game away, but Ashland-Greenwood could do that in a heartbeat, especially if Pierce doesn’t have as many of its starters out there. I also wonder how Abram Scholting will perform if the pocket breaks down, which could happen quite often against this front four. Ashland-Greenwood 21, Pierce 14
Columbus Scotus (9-1) at Battle Creek (7-3): These two teams faced off in the fourth game of the year in Battle Creek, and Scotus walked out with a 28-21 win. Statistically, it was even, and I think this Battle Creek team is better than the one that showed up in September’s contest.
My eyes are on Trent Uhlir, who’s run for 100-plus yards in three of the past four games he’s played. His presence — along with those of Logan Roberts and Rich Brauer — will be huge in regard to ball control, chewing up the clock and setting up the passing game. Defensively, they’ll need to tackle well in 1-on-1 situations and will need to limit the big plays. I am concerned about the Braves’ tendency to turn the ball over. They had three fumbles in last week’s game against Chadron that allowed the Cardinals to make it a one-possession game late. This game will be close, but I think the Shamrocks have a slight edge in athleticism that’ll allow them to win it late. Columbus Scotus 31, Battle Creek 28.
Boone Central (9-1) at Columbus Lakeview (8-2): Cardinals coach Mark Hudson has talked a lot about the resiliency of his offensive line. On top of that, the seniors have put a lot of hard work into making sure they had a season far better than the 3-4 campaign that occurred a year ago. Mission accomplished and then some.
Now his squad heads down Highway 81 to face a Columbus Lakeview team that’s found new life and is playing some of the best football in all of Class C1. The Vikings will want to get their run game going, especially on the edge. It’s a tough task for Boone Central but one that I think the Cardinals’ schedule has prepared them for. Pierce and Wayne had great offenses as well, and the Cardinals were able to stay a step or two ahead in each of those games. A strong start will be important, but I think the Cardinals get it done. Boone Central 35, Columbus Lakeview 31.
Norfolk Catholic (9-1) at Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2): Another week, another rematch for the Knights. After beating Crofton last week, they’ll face a Cedar Catholic team that gave them all they could handle in the district title game two weeks ago. Unlike then, this contest will be up in Hartington and the Trojans will have revenge on their minds.
The last contest between these two teams was old-school, with lots of running and lots of defense. I think we’ll see a lot more of the latter now that each team has a better idea of how the other tries to control the ball. What I noticed about the Knights two weeks ago is that their defense seemed to get better as the game went on, whereas Cedar Catholic didn’t have quite the same luck when stopping them. If Norfolk Catholic wants to do this again, it'll involve keeping Tate Thoene from creating big plays with his arm and legs, which I think they can do. Offensively, if Norfolk Catholic can distribute the ball when it has to and avoid turnovers, the Knights will win this one again. Norfolk Catholic 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 11
Howells-Dodge (10-0) at Dundy County-Stratton (9-1): You have to beat the best to be the best, and the Jaguars have an opportunity to do so when they travel to Benkelman on Friday. Mike Speirs’ squad has been dominant up to this point but has not faced a team as big, as physical or with as much playoff experience as the defending Class D1 champions. Quarterback Quade Myers may be the fastest player in the state, and he’ll be tough to stop, as will his running back, Corbin Horner. On the offensive and defensive lines, DCS outsizes the Jags so they’ll have to play with leverage.
All that said, this game will come down to one thing, and that’s the running game. Whoever can get more yards on the ground wins this game. That’s been Howells-Dodge’s bread and butter all season, but I have trouble thinking they’ll keep it going against a team whose line is bigger and whose backfield has such dangerous weapons. Dundy County-Stratton 46, Howells-Dodge 40.
Elgin Public/Pope John (7-3) at Johnson-Brock (8-2): Both teams come in on their own respective Cinderella runs, but the clock has to strike 12 on one of them. The Eagles have a dynamic quarterback in Caleb Fossenbarger, who has 20 touchdowns through the air and on the ground along with 2,008 total yards. On the Wolfpack’s side, Jack Wemhoff has been on an absolute tear over the past several weeks, rushing for 174.6 yards per game over his past five games and 15 total touchdowns.
Fossenbarger will keep EPPJ busy through the air, but I think the quarterbacks they’ve seen over the past three games — which have included Patrick Vinson, Aidan Hedstrom and Braeden Guenther — have prepared them for this, especially considering they’ve totaled seven interceptions over that span. The Wolfpack don’t have as potent of a passing game of their own, but as we saw against Bloomfield, they may not have to. Elgin Public/Pope John 38, Johnson Brock 30.
Kenesaw (10-0) at Humphrey St. Francis (10-0): Two of the best teams in Class D2 clash in Humphrey, and I have a feeling the winner has a good chance of making it to Lincoln in a few weeks. Both also have some of the best players in the state running their offense, Tyson Denkert leading Kenesaw and Tanner Pfeifer leading St. Francis.
I think HSF’s playoff experience and coaching acumen will play a big role in this game. Eric Kessler’s been here many times before, and this year’s squad has a toughness that has impressed Kessler. However, from an athleticism standpoint, this is by far the best team his squad has faced all season. It’s big at the line of scrimmage and has great speed to go with it. It’s something that I also feel could wear down a Flyers team that has only 16 players out for football. This one goes to the Blue Devils. Kenesaw 46, Humphrey St. Francis 38.
Winnebago (8-0) vs. Todd County, South Dakota (6-2): The Indians joined the All-Nations Conference for the chance to play postseason football after being ineligible in the NSAA because of enrollment numbers. Now they stand just one win away from making the most of that opportunity.
Offensively, quarterback Zaiden Bernie and running back Javon Price have been featured players on an offense that averages 48.8 points per game. This Winnebago defense has allowed just 44 points all season and will need to stop a strong Todd County rushing attack. I think the Indians have the numbers and the drive to take it home. Winnebago 40, Todd County 24
College
No. 6 Ohio State (7-1) at Nebraska (3-6): A Huskers team now one loss away from missing out on a bowl game for the fifth straight year hosts a Buckeye squad that’s once again tearing through the Big Ten and looks like a national-title contender.
Whoop dee doo.
Nebraska has nothing to lose and needs to play like it. You can say you’re “close” all you want, but eventually, that message needs to lead to wins on the field, especially in your home stadium. If Adrian Martinez can make plays and, more importantly, be smart, the Huskers have a shot. That said, I think Ohio State is too good for anyone in the conference to touch. Some things never change. Ohio State 35, Nebraska 20.
Sioux Falls (6-3) at Wayne State (6-3): That loss a week ago had to have left a sour taste in the mouths of the Wildcats, but now comes a Cougars team just as desperate to keep any playoff hopes alive as they are. Sioux Falls loves to run the ball and has two strong backs in Thuro Reisdorfer and Landon Freeman, who each have eight touchdowns and have combined for 1,509 yards.
Turnovers did Wayne State in last week, and I’m confident they can avoid that this time around. Stopping the run game will also be key, but even if the Wildcats have trouble on that front, this offense can keep up with almost anybody. Wayne State 32, Sioux Falls 28.
NFL
Green Bay Packers (7-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-4): So there are suddenly a lot of variables at play here. Kansas City comes in trying to reclaim the dominance it had over the past two seasons while Green Bay will have to play without Aaron Rodgers, who we found out on Wednesday morning has COVID. This will give them a chance to see what they really have in Jordan Love. The difference in turning the ball over sticks out to me. The Chiefs are tied with Jacksonville for the worst margin in the league (-11) while the Packers have the second best (+8) behind Buffalo. I also think that while Love isn't as dynamic as Rodgers, the returns of Allen Lazard and Davante Adams will be a big boost and the Packers will have more consistency on offense as a result of that and an improving run game. Packers 22, Chiefs 14.