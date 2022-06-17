For the 29th straight year, the Norfolk Daily News is honoring local athletes who have excelled on the field, off the field and in the classroom by recognizing student-athletes of the year.

Starting in 1994, the most outstanding girl and boy student athletes from Norfolk High and Norfolk Catholic received the honors. Students from Lutheran High Northeast have been recognized since 1999. Then, starting in 2007, the Daily News began awarding student-athletes from its coverage area.

Eight more of those impressive young women and men are being honored this year.

The six city student-athletes are chosen by their schools’ activities or athletic directors, while the area honorees are selected by the Daily News sports staff, based on their academic and athletic achievements.

This year, the Daily News is pleased to honor eight student athletes. They are: Erin Schwanebeck and Jackson Bos of Norfolk High; Saylor Fischer and Ben Hammond of Norfolk Catholic; Mia Furst and Keaton Ranslem of Lutheran High Northeast; and area student athletes Addison Schneider of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge.

Norfolk High

Erin Schwanebeck

Parents, Troy and Laura Schwanebeck

Sports participation

Volleyball, basketball, soccer

Fall plans: Northeast Community College to compete in volleyball

GPA: 3.96

Sports highlights

Led the volleyball team with 6.3 digs per set.

Topped the Panthers’ basketball squad with 11.6 points per game.

Scored career-high 27 points in win over Grand Island.

Academic/extracurricular

Finished 21st in class of 312.

Jackson Bos

Parents, Dave and Corrine Bos

Sports participation

Football, wrestling, track

Fall plans: Start senior year at Norfolk High

GPA: 3.95

Sports highlights

State wrestling qualifier at 220 pounds.

Qualified for Class A state track and field meet in shot put.

Second on Norfolk’s football team in tackles with 6.7 per game; led with nine quarterback hurries.

Academic/extracurricular

Ranked 29th out of 311 students in Norfolk’s junior class.

Norfolk Catholic

Saylor Fischer

Parents, Garrett and Teri Fischer

Sports participation

Volleyball, basketball, track

Fall plans

Start senior year at Norfolk Catholic

GPA: 3.87

Sports highlights

Setter for Class C2 state-qualifying volleyball team, averaging 9.0 set assists and 3.5 digs per set.

Ran third leg on Class C state championship winning 4x100-meter relay team.

Started on girls basketball team and led the Knights with 44 steals.

Ben Hammond

Parents, Pat and Mary Hammond

Sports participation

Cross country, basketball, track

Fall plans: Northeast Community college in basketball.

GPA: 4.04

Sports highlights

Led Norfolk Catholic to 2021 state cross country championship.

Started for third-place basketball team.

Silver medalist in the Class C 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

Academic/extracurricular

NSAA academic all-state

Lutheran High Northeast

Mia Furst

Parents, Catherine Furst and Jeff Furst

Sports participation

Volleyball, basketball

Fall plans: Mount Marty University to compete in volleyball

GPA: 3.1

Sports highlights

Helped lead Lutheran High Northeast to a Class C2 state championship in 2020 in volleyball.

Academic/extracurricular

FFA

Keaton Ranslem

Parents, Brad and Kendra Ranslem

Sports participation

Football, basketball, soccer

Fall plans: South Dakota State University

GPA: 3.54

Sports highlights

Help lead Lutheran High Northeast to a district championship in 2021 in football

Academic/extracurricular

One-act play

Musical

Area student-athlete

Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF

Parents, Carl and Anonda Schneider

Sports participation

Volleyball, basketball, track

Fall plans: Peru State to compete in basketball

GPA: 4.0

Sports highlights

Led Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family to Class D1 state basketball title

Two-time Class D state medalist in shot put

Elite 8 in volleyball/basketball

Academic/extracurricular

Two state speech medals

NSAA academic all-state

Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge

Parents, Craig and Kristy Belina

Sports participation

Football, wrestling, track

Fall plans: Morningside University for football

GPA: 3.91

Sports highlights

Ran for over 2,000 yards, led Howells-Dodge to Class D1 football championship.

Class D state champion wrestler

Academic/extracurricular

FFA

National Honor Society

Tags

In other news

The importance of good characters

The importance of good characters

A friend of mine recently told me that, although he’s not usually a fan of science fiction and he doesn’t typically like scary stories, he is somehow fascinated by the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” We started talking about why this was and, as we discussed it, the characters from the sho…