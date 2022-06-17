For the 29th straight year, the Norfolk Daily News is honoring local athletes who have excelled on the field, off the field and in the classroom by recognizing student-athletes of the year.
Starting in 1994, the most outstanding girl and boy student athletes from Norfolk High and Norfolk Catholic received the honors. Students from Lutheran High Northeast have been recognized since 1999. Then, starting in 2007, the Daily News began awarding student-athletes from its coverage area.
Eight more of those impressive young women and men are being honored this year.
The six city student-athletes are chosen by their schools’ activities or athletic directors, while the area honorees are selected by the Daily News sports staff, based on their academic and athletic achievements.
This year, the Daily News is pleased to honor eight student athletes. They are: Erin Schwanebeck and Jackson Bos of Norfolk High; Saylor Fischer and Ben Hammond of Norfolk Catholic; Mia Furst and Keaton Ranslem of Lutheran High Northeast; and area student athletes Addison Schneider of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge.
Norfolk High
Erin Schwanebeck
Parents, Troy and Laura Schwanebeck
Sports participation
Volleyball, basketball, soccer
Fall plans: Northeast Community College to compete in volleyball
GPA: 3.96
Sports highlights
Led the volleyball team with 6.3 digs per set.
Topped the Panthers’ basketball squad with 11.6 points per game.
Scored career-high 27 points in win over Grand Island.
Academic/extracurricular
Finished 21st in class of 312.
Jackson Bos
Parents, Dave and Corrine Bos
Sports participation
Football, wrestling, track
Fall plans: Start senior year at Norfolk High
GPA: 3.95
Sports highlights
State wrestling qualifier at 220 pounds.
Qualified for Class A state track and field meet in shot put.
Second on Norfolk’s football team in tackles with 6.7 per game; led with nine quarterback hurries.
Academic/extracurricular
Ranked 29th out of 311 students in Norfolk’s junior class.
Norfolk Catholic
Saylor Fischer
Parents, Garrett and Teri Fischer
Sports participation
Volleyball, basketball, track
Fall plans
Start senior year at Norfolk Catholic
GPA: 3.87
Sports highlights
Setter for Class C2 state-qualifying volleyball team, averaging 9.0 set assists and 3.5 digs per set.
Ran third leg on Class C state championship winning 4x100-meter relay team.
Started on girls basketball team and led the Knights with 44 steals.
Ben Hammond
Parents, Pat and Mary Hammond
Sports participation
Cross country, basketball, track
Fall plans: Northeast Community college in basketball.
GPA: 4.04
Sports highlights
Led Norfolk Catholic to 2021 state cross country championship.
Started for third-place basketball team.
Silver medalist in the Class C 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
Academic/extracurricular
NSAA academic all-state
Lutheran High Northeast
Mia Furst
Parents, Catherine Furst and Jeff Furst
Sports participation
Volleyball, basketball
Fall plans: Mount Marty University to compete in volleyball
GPA: 3.1
Sports highlights
Helped lead Lutheran High Northeast to a Class C2 state championship in 2020 in volleyball.
Academic/extracurricular
FFA
Keaton Ranslem
Parents, Brad and Kendra Ranslem
Sports participation
Football, basketball, soccer
Fall plans: South Dakota State University
GPA: 3.54
Sports highlights
Help lead Lutheran High Northeast to a district championship in 2021 in football
Academic/extracurricular
One-act play
Musical
Area student-athlete
Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF
Parents, Carl and Anonda Schneider
Sports participation
Volleyball, basketball, track
Fall plans: Peru State to compete in basketball
GPA: 4.0
Sports highlights
Led Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family to Class D1 state basketball title
Two-time Class D state medalist in shot put
Elite 8 in volleyball/basketball
Academic/extracurricular
Two state speech medals
NSAA academic all-state
Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge
Parents, Craig and Kristy Belina
Sports participation
Football, wrestling, track
Fall plans: Morningside University for football
GPA: 3.91
Sports highlights
Ran for over 2,000 yards, led Howells-Dodge to Class D1 football championship.
Class D state champion wrestler
Academic/extracurricular
FFA
National Honor Society