Over the last four years, Norfolk senior Kylie Ehnes-Blume finished her season competing at the Class A girls state golf tournament at the Norfolk Country Cub.
This year, she ended the season at her home golf course once again, but this time she wrapped up her high school career.
“She’s had a nice four years — being able to play state on her home course for four years has been fun to watch,” Norfolk coach Lance Kosch said. “It’s pretty special to be able to play at this course.”
Back in 2017 and fresh onto the high school golf scene, Ehnes-Blume finished tied for 31st with a total score of 194 at state. A year later, in the one-day state tournament, she came in tied for 33rd place with a 97.
Then as a junior, she continued to step up her game a little more as she a shot a total score of 185 and tied for 29th place at state.
Ehnes-Blume had one more chance to put it all together on Monday and Tuesday this week at the state tournament but things didn’t go her way as she had a 99 on day one and she shot a 98 on day two.
“Coming off this tournament, she’s disappointed to finish where she did,” Kosch said. “She definitely had a lot of nice improvements throughout her career. She’s grown as a person and mentally she’s become a lot tougher. She went out there, had fun and she tried her best, it’s just the way golf can go.”
Ehnes-Blume was slowly getting better throughout the season but she couldn’t reach the high expectations at the state tournament, Kosch said.
“She gave it her all, it just didn’t happen this week,” Kosch said.
Ehnes-Blume came in tied for 60th place with a total score of 197.
North Platte won the 2020 Class A state championship, 13 strokes ahead of runner-up Lincoln Pius X.
Sophomore Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X took home the hardware as she won the individual state title with a total score of 140, four under par.