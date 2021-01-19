Gunner Hemenway’s independence comes with a $28,000 price tag.
That’s how much it will cost the family of the 9-year-old student at St. John Lutheran School in Battle Creek to purchase Rocket, a dog trained specifically for the purpose of responding to someone experiencing a seizure.
With the help of family and friends, Gunner’s mother — Andi Mortland of Norfolk — is raising the funds to buy Rocket from the Lincoln-based service organization Domesti-PUPS so her son can regain some of the independence he lost when he was diagnosed with epilepsy last spring.
“Before all of this happened, he was swimming without a life jacket. (Gunner) could play outside by himself,” Mortland said. “Now ... swimming without a life jacket or a person within arm’s reach is not something he can do. Playing sports is something we’ve got to constantly watch. He can’t go to his bedroom by himself. At school, they send somebody to the bathroom with him. He essentially is never alone.”
Gunner experienced his first grand mal seizure in March 2020. He was 8 years old and, at the time, Mortland said they hoped it would be a one-time ordeal.
“They said a lot of kids have just one and then they’re done,” Mortland said of the emergency room personnel. “Unfortunately, we weren’t that lucky.”
About two weeks later, Gunner experienced another seizure. An electroencephalogram (EEG) later revealed Gunner was having hundreds of absent seizures — brief seizures that look like a staring spell — in a day.
“That was scary to find out,” Mortland said. “He would be talking and, in mid-sentence, he would stop. He would forget (what he was saying) because when they have a seizure, they don’t remember what happened during those seizures.”
Officially, Gunner was diagnosed with epilepsy in April 2020. The diagnosis spurred a frenzy of Google searches by Mortland on the topic of how best to monitor her son’s seizure activity.
“We tried an alert bracelet that was supposed to go off and alert me if he had a seizure,” Mortland said. “It kept disconnecting from the phone, and it did not work for us at all.”
In September, Mortland and Gunner met Rocket while at the Stomp Out Epilepsy Walk in Norfolk. The Domesti-PUPS dog — a lab/golden retriever mix — is trained to roll seizure victims over, protect their airways and protect them from getting hurt.
Mortland said Rocket had been placed in a home of another child who experiences seizures, but that child could not keep him because of allergies.
“Rocket has been going from trainer’s home to trainer’s home and not really working because he’s not with somebody with epilepsy,” she said.
After the epilepsy walk, Gunner was adamant about getting Rocket, Mortland said.
“Rocket comes with a price tag of $28,000. He’s very expensive,” she said.
Mortland has received a grant from the Chelsea Hutchison Foundation — an organization established in memory of Chelsea Hutchison, a Colorado teen who died of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy.
A GoFundMe account was set up for donations, and Gunner’s family and friends also have sold T-shirts with a logo and the phrase “Stand Up and Rock for Epilepsy Awareness #GunnersGroupies” to help raise money for the cause.
Mortland said they are still between about $15,000 and $16,000 away from their goal and, unfortunately, the effort has not been without its pitfalls.
In late fall 2020, they discovered a woman who had told them she had raised $1,500 selling dog treats and was using Gunner’s image to raise funds for their cause was actually using their story to scam people, Mortland said.
“That was heartbreaking,” she said.
Despite the discouraging situation, Gunner’s supporters continue their efforts. Donation canisters are now set up around the area — one at Tilly’s in Battle Creek, one at Evolve Fitness on Queen City Boulevard and one at Ravenwood in downtown Norfolk. Mortland also is setting up an account specifically for “Gunner’s Groupies” at Elkhorn Valley Bank.
Mortland said restrictions put on because of COVID-19 have made it difficult to host large fundraising events, but the goal is to have the remainder of the money raised by February.
“If we could get him this dog, he would be able to go out and play by himself because he would have his dog, Rocket. He would be able to go to the bathroom at school by himself,” Mortland said. “It’s things we all take for granted but that would make it easier for my son to make it through this journey.”