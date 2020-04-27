Economy is getting better

The economy is slowly getting better in my opinion. I know when COVID-19 hit, a lot of businesses’ stocks were dropping. However, I do believe it is going to recover. My personal finance class did a stock market project, and the online store stocks were doing better than the stores who aren’t mainly online. For example, I chose to “invest” in Amazon, and they were doing fairly well during the project. However, I do feel there are some places who aren’t going to do well during this lull. In the end, I do believe the stock market will recover.
In other news
Teenagers love to complain about school. We whine about the necessity of waking up earlier than we would prefer and claim we have no free time, with excess amounts of homework being piled on by teachers. We’d show up to class exhausted and attempt to sneak food and drinks, testing the limits…
Ah. Summer break at last. Except, it’s two months early.
During my time here on planet Earth, I would have never thought that I wouldn’t be able to go to school or not be able to leave my house. Those are things we see in movies, not things that we can even fathom. Well, it happened. I won’t be finishing my senior year of high school, senior prom,…
Walking into school every morning, greeting your friends in the morning, talking to your advisor in the morning, learning from your favorite teacher, eating lunch in the commons, sleeping in homeroom, etc. These things all are things that I did every day when I went to school. I never though…
The economy is slowly getting better in my opinion. I know when COVID-19 hit, a lot of businesses’ stocks were dropping. However, I do believe it is going to recover. My personal finance class did a stock market project, and the online store stocks were doing better than the stores who aren’…
Several teachers in Norfolk have been educating for decades, sometimes in the same classroom year after year.
This is the time of year when drivers are itching to get out on the track, to burn some rubber and compete in front of hundreds of spectators. But the COVID-19 breakout sent those plans into a tailspin.
Thanks to the Orphan Grain Train, the world is a little bit cleaner— and safer.
A pair of Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board members took an opportunity at the board’s meeting Thursday night to voice their concerns with how the NRD is conducting its business through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.