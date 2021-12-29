Eating more kale on the 2022 to-do list

My daughter asked her sisters and me what our New Year’s resolutions for 2022 would be. One daughter said she was going to read more books. Another said she would make exercise more of a priority this coming year. I was going to say “eat healthier” but it was such a predictable response so I thought about out and instead said I’m going to “eat something with kale in it once a month.”
Here are some more specific New Year’s resolutions I’m making this year.
n I really want to be able to identify more star constellations this year, and at this time in 2022 I want to be able to point out at least five constellations I’ve never identified before. I hope to be able to point out Cassiopeia in the north sky. Even knowing where the North Star is would be nice. It’s not like the stars are going away soon, so I’ve got all year to work on this.
n Another resolution I’m making is to visit at least two states I’ve never been in before.
We’ve traveled for various ag conferences and family vacations through the years, but we have never been to Vermont. Did you know there’s a chocolate trail in Vermont where you can stop at 15 different chocolate factories?
I can convince Tom to go on a chocolate trail vacation, I think. It will also be easy to coax him to visit Montana, another state we’ve never stepped foot in.
n I’m going to listen to more music this year. I love to listen to books and to news programs, and I watch TV but I don’t listen to music and I know I’m missing out on an enjoyable pastime.
I’m not quite sure what genre to start with, but I’ll type in “Adelle” into Pandora and see what happens. Even if I have to listen to the oldies for a while, I’m going to be more a of music listener in 2022.
n This year I’m going to breathe more, something you’ve maybe seen referred to as “intentional breathing.” It only takes a few minutes a day to realize the relaxing, blood pressure-reducing, mind clearing practice of deep breathing.
My watch has an app that occasionally sends me an alert that I need to stop and take a breathing break— a tip I always ignore but not this year. 2022 will be a year of cleansing, relaxing breaths.
n Last but not last, I’m joining a growing group of people who want to give more in 2022. Americans are said to spend an average of $1,200 per year on coffee, and yet they say they can’t afford to help out a local charity. Donating coffee money or money usually spent on soft drinks isn’t much, but it’s something, and I’m going to be more do more giving this year.
Hopefully, having more specific goals will make them more attainable. I’ll have to post this on my bathroom mirror to remind me to eat kale, star gaze, travel, listen to music, breathe and give more in 2022.