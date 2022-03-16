Eating like the Irish on St. Patrick's Day

Diane Becker, "Country Life"

I’m not Irish and don’t know what Erin Go Brah meant until I looked it up (Ireland Forever.) Irish or not, though, you have to love St. Patrick’s Day. I have exactly one green shirt to wear on March 17. As a former schoolteacher and a mother of six kids, I know that in no way do I want to be in danger of being pinched on St. Pat’s Day because of my lack of wearing green. Once I get the green apparel taken care of, I can start on the next best thing about the Irish holiday — the food.

A German neighbor actually made the most wonderful corned beef and cabbage recipe I’ve ever had. Each year I try to replicate her recipe to no avail. We also have eaten a lot of variations of the dish at restaurants the week preceding St. Pat’s Day. None of their dishes compare to Marian Rakowsky’s.

A traditional corned beef is baked slowly with lots of potatoes, cabbage and a few carrots. My mom would make a German potluck variation that called for a can of ground up corned beef layered with mashed potatoes, swiss cheese, and a can of sauerkraut. It was good, too, but not to be disguised as anything Irish.

If I really want to add more of an Irish flavor to a meal, I need to make soda bread that has wheat germ and raisins in it. It seems to be a must side dish for March 17.

This may not be Irish but mint is green and that’s Irish enough to make a layered cream cheese mint and chocolate brownie that is a favorite with our family.

I’ve made green velvet (versus red velvet) cupcakes for school treats. Sprinkle a little Lucky Charms on top of the frosting and you’ve got a real Irish dessert.

I’m absolutely not one for the ubiquitous green beer not even if it’s a famous Guinness variety. What sounds good to me is a hot Irish coffee made with coffee, a little whiskey, brown sugar and cream- light on the whiskey and heavy on the cream. I can also sip on Bailey’s on ice or even a crème de menthe grasshopper. I love those green drinks.

It’s St. Patrick’s Day this week and time to get out my “It’s Great Being Green if you Know What I Mean” button and put a corned beef in the oven. Then it will be time to start planning my menu for Cinco de Mayo.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk High girls soccer expects offensive improvement

Norfolk High girls soccer expects offensive improvement

Returning defensive starters Amber and Erin Schwanebeck, Bella Matteo and goalkeeper Tasha Eisenhauer will help the Norfolk High girls soccer team continue to be solid defensively, but coach Kyle Mather and assistant Katrina Murdock will be looking for more offense from the Panthers in 2022.

Daylight saving time does not affect school work

Daylight saving time happens every March and November. This is the practice of advancing clocks during warmer months so that darkness falls at a later clock time. The reason for daylight saving was to save energy during the world wars.

Daylight saving time offers more time for school work

Every year the clocks move forward an hour for daylight saving time on the second Sunday in March. Daylight saving time then ends on the first Sunday in November. I really like daylight saving time and enjoy it throughout the summer. I believe that daylight saving time is beneficial and help…

Eating like the Irish on St. Patrick's Day

Eating like the Irish on St. Patrick's Day

I’m not Irish and don’t know what Erin Go Brah meant until I looked it up (Ireland Forever.) Irish or not, though, you have to love St. Patrick’s Day. I have exactly one green shirt to wear on March 17. As a former schoolteacher and a mother of six kids, I know that in no way do I want to be…

Daylight saving time is still beneficial

Daylight saving time is a time when all clocks are advanced forward an hour. Although everyone loses an hour of sleep that night, darkness falls at a later time. This is beneficial to most as people are able to enjoy the light longer into the night.