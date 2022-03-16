Eating like the Irish on St. Patrick's Day

I’m not Irish and don’t know what Erin Go Brah meant until I looked it up (Ireland Forever.) Irish or not, though, you have to love St. Patrick’s Day. I have exactly one green shirt to wear on March 17. As a former schoolteacher and a mother of six kids, I know that in no way do I want to be in danger of being pinched on St. Pat’s Day because of my lack of wearing green. Once I get the green apparel taken care of, I can start on the next best thing about the Irish holiday — the food.
A German neighbor actually made the most wonderful corned beef and cabbage recipe I’ve ever had. Each year I try to replicate her recipe to no avail. We also have eaten a lot of variations of the dish at restaurants the week preceding St. Pat’s Day. None of their dishes compare to Marian Rakowsky’s.
A traditional corned beef is baked slowly with lots of potatoes, cabbage and a few carrots. My mom would make a German potluck variation that called for a can of ground up corned beef layered with mashed potatoes, swiss cheese, and a can of sauerkraut. It was good, too, but not to be disguised as anything Irish.
If I really want to add more of an Irish flavor to a meal, I need to make soda bread that has wheat germ and raisins in it. It seems to be a must side dish for March 17.
This may not be Irish but mint is green and that’s Irish enough to make a layered cream cheese mint and chocolate brownie that is a favorite with our family.
I’ve made green velvet (versus red velvet) cupcakes for school treats. Sprinkle a little Lucky Charms on top of the frosting and you’ve got a real Irish dessert.
I’m absolutely not one for the ubiquitous green beer not even if it’s a famous Guinness variety. What sounds good to me is a hot Irish coffee made with coffee, a little whiskey, brown sugar and cream- light on the whiskey and heavy on the cream. I can also sip on Bailey’s on ice or even a crème de menthe grasshopper. I love those green drinks.
It’s St. Patrick’s Day this week and time to get out my “It’s Great Being Green if you Know What I Mean” button and put a corned beef in the oven. Then it will be time to start planning my menu for Cinco de Mayo.