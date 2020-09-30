Eating isn't fun these days

This summer we joined the ranks of those who have come down with COVID-19 after our son came home from a trip to Lincoln where he had been visiting friends that later tested positive for the coronavirus. Then the rest of us fell like dominoes.
It started with a sore throat which turned into an overall feeling of not wanting to move our achy bodies and then progressed to stomach problems and a fever.
About four days in, we started noticing what we found later was a somewhat new phenomenon with COVID and that was a loss of taste and smell.
We stayed home for three weeks total, although we felt much better after the first week and nearly normal after week two except for one thing — we still weren’t tasting anything.
If you’ve ever had a bad cold you’ve probably experienced not being able to really taste your food. It’s proven that you can plug your nose and not know if you’re biting into a potato or an apple. Once we recognized we couldn’t smell bacon frying we were actually opening containers of spices and pungent sauces trying to catch of whiff of anything and we couldn’t smell a thing.
Since we were home a lot and baking more than usual, we had many of our family’s favorite dishes only to look at each other across the table and ask “Do you taste anything?” We’d shake our heads and agree we didn’t although we enjoyed the various textures of the familiar dishes.
You can eat tapioca pudding and grilled steak and seasoned fried potatoes and your brain tries to fill in for what the taste buds can’t recall. I would say “this is really good” and realize there actually was no taste but I was thinking as I looked at it and chewed it that I could remember it was good.
A person should eat kale shakes and food with no sugar or salt when they lose their sense of taste, but we would instead go overboard on salt expecting that it would give us some sort of flavor but it didn’t.
Over three months later and we still don’t completely have our senses of smell or taste back, although I thought I could kind of taste the chocolate bar I had this weekend. I guess we’re not the only ones.
Up to 80% of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have said they have lost some of their ability to taste and smell since contracting the disease.
Not being able to taste fully hasn’t stopped us from making our favorite dishes in anticipation of the day we’ll get the full flavor back. Until then, we’ll just dream about what a good hamburger tastes like.