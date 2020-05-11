Easy to stay active at home

The abrupt ending to the school year has shocked many students. For some this meant no sports or activities this spring which is especially upsetting for seniors. It can be difficult to find things to keep you busy while you are at home. I am fortunate because I live in the country. I rodeo, and I spend a lot of my time practicing because I have an arena right by my house.

When I am not practicing, I like to go on runs. I think exercising is a good way to stay busy because without track this spring, I have no other way to stay in shape. There is also school work that has to be done. I try to spend about an hour of my day working on schoolwork. Finding ways to stay busy is fairly easy for me, but I’m sure it’s much more difficult for others.

