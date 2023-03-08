How difficult is life in the East Husker Conference for girls basketball coaches these days?
One of those coaches quickly summarized the situation during championship Saturday of the state tournament.
Oakland-Craig’s Scott Guzinski had seen his team come up just three points short in a physical battle for the Class C2 championship.
The Knights’ opponent was Pender, also a member of the EHC.
“That’s a team that got third in our conference that just won a state championship, and North Bend Central has won four in a row,” Guzinski said.
In a class that was dominated by Northeast Nebraska teams this year, the East Husker Conference made the biggest statement by sweeping the top two spots in Class C2.
The semifinals were a pair of EHC vs. Mid-State Conference meetings, and the East Husker took that series by double digits. Pender topped Guardian Angels Central Catholic 54-41, and Oakland-Craig downed Crofton 58-39.
Then add in North Bend Central, which became only the second school to win four consecutive Class C1 state titles. This is the first season during that dominating stretch that the Tigers also won the East Husker Conference tournament.
Guzinski said tradition is helping make the entire conference so tough.
“I think it’s the kids in our communities watching our high school girls play and wanting to be like them,” he said. “It just keeps building.”
Pender beat not just Oakland-Craig, but also another EHC opponent at state, Clarkson/Leigh.
In addition to the conference tournament’s final four all advancing to Lincoln, three teams that couldn’t even place in the top four of that tournament advanced to district finals. Bancroft-Rosalie provided eventual Class D1 runner-up Hastings St. Cecilia a scare as a No. 14 seed before coming up short 53-48.
Pender coach Jason Dolliver certainly wasn’t shocked to see an all-conference Class C2 championship game. He has seen this meeting build for almost a decade.
“I remember battling a bunch of those girls on the other team (Oakland-Craig) when I was coaching (starters Avery Wegner and Maya Dolliver) when they were third and fourth graders in the old gym in Pender,” he said. “They were battles way back then, and we’ve battled all the way through, not just with Oakland-Craig, but a lot of teams in the area.
“I think that helps us out when you have great competition night in and night out. It’s only going to make you better.”
Bonds built over years helped pay off with state tournament success for these types of teams.
“There’s 12 of us out for this team, and it makes us so close,” said Maya Dolliver, a sophomore point guard who hit the championship-winning free throws for the Pendragons. “Being from a small town, you hang with the same people every day, and we just created this very strong bond that’s just crazy.”
Something the championship game area teams shared were father-daughter connections.
Jason Dolliver coached both Maya and freshman Madalyn, a key contributor off the bench.
“Playing with my dad and sister is so fun,” Maya Dolliver said. “I never thought I’d play for my dad again after the elementary years, and then he took the job to coach. I was super excited and, knowing my sister was coming up, I was super happy.”
On the other side, Guzinski’s daughter Sydney was a senior starter while Sonya was a freshman on the team.
North Bend Central’s Aaron Sterup got to enjoy his first state title with his daughter, Lauren. She’s a freshman who entered the starting lineup in the state tournament, replacing injured junior Josie Cleveringa.
"It's tough. You're trying to be a dad and a coach at the same time," Aaron Sterup said. "I was just really proud — she was put in a tough spot.
"It's one thing if you're starting all year, but when you're getting your first starts in the most important games of the year, it can be pressure-filled."
Family ties have been strong for North Bend Central during its title run. One constant has been Kaitlyn Emanuel winning championships with her sisters.
Emanuel’s perfect 12-0 record in state tournament games began in 2020, when she won a title with older sisters Lauren and Sydney.
Sydney was her lone sibling on the 2021 title team, but then they were both joined by younger sister Lindsey last year.
Kaitlyn went out as a champion playing alongside Lindsey this time around.
She said it is fun to sit around at home and talk to her sisters about things that happened in this game or that game.
“It’s crazy,” Kaitlyn said. “Anybody who has sisters, you’re going to have a blast playing with them.”
CLASS C
It’s no surprise that East Husker teams dominate at the top of the final Class C ratings of the year.
North Bend Central held the No. 1 spot from preseason to postseason with a 28-1 record. It went 7-0 in the regular season against teams that qualified for the C1 or C2 state tournaments.
The Tigers are followed by Class C2 state champion Pender at No. 2 and runner-up Oakland-Craig at No. 3
Guardian Angels Central Catholic defeated Crofton in the Class C2 third-place game to win their season series 2-1 and decide their spots at No. 4 and 5, respectively. That was the Bluejays’ highest finish in a state tournament since they won Class D1 in 2017.
No. 6 Ponca lost to only one in-state team, that being Oakland-Craig in the first round of the state tournament.
No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh didn’t lose to a team outside the East Husker Conference all season. The Patriots lost twice to North Bend Central, Pender and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and once to Oakland-Craig.
Wayne enters the ratings for the first time all season at No. 8 after falling to Lincoln Christian in overtime of a district final. The Blue Devils beat Battle Creek twice this season to edge out the Bravettes for the final spot.
CLASS D
Hartington Cedar Catholic took over the top spot in Class D in late January, and the Trojans finish in that spot after placing third in Class D1.
Cedar Catholic rebounded from an emotional loss to eventual champion Centura in the semifinals — a game that contained a fourth-quarter controversy — with a win over Ravenna in the consolation game to close out its season on a positive note.
Preseason No. 1 Wynot made a run to the D2 championship game despite holding a 12-9 record five days before postseason play began. The Blue Devils came up two points short of adding another state title to their collection, but they proved once again that they are the most dangerous lower seed of any state tournament and finish at No. 2.
Like Wynot, No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis also was defeated by D2 state champion Falls City Sacred Heart. The Flyers fell in overtime in the semifinals.
O’Neill St. Mary’s lost to Wynot in the first round and settles in at No. 4 with a 22-3 record.
No. 5 Elgin Public/Pope John lost to Centura in the first round, but the Wolfpack stayed in the game until the fourth quarter despite the turnovers piling up.
The loss of standout guard Jossilyn Miller hurt No. 6 Niobrara/Verdigre, which lost its last three games and four of its last five.
Howells-Dodge finishes at No. 7 after suffering postseason losses to Wynot and Humphrey St. Francis.
Bancroft-Rosalie enters at No. 8 after nearly upsetting D1 runner-up Hastings St. Cecilia on the road in a district final.