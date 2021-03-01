Easing COVID restrictions is not in Nebraska’s favor

What is everywhere and annoying, but one of the most important things happening worldwide today? If you guessed COVID-19 restrictions, you’d be correct. It is time once again to talk about restrictions because of a new development: The easing of restrictions specifically, in Nebraska. This is a terrible thing and I think we all know why. Don’t get me wrong, I would love for things to go back to normal just as much as everyone else, but that is simply not possible. Not without endangering so many more lives. There are many reasons why.
If we just move on with our lives and pretend everything is normal, then more will suffer. As it is, I unfortunately see so many people around me not correctly wearing masks. It is not unusual at all to see someone get quarantined. It is not life threatening to most healthy young people, but who knows what the potential lifelong side effects are. There are already studies and documentations of possible lifelong consequences. Not only that, but with more spread comes more mutations of COVID-19. While most of the younger generation don’t experience the life endangering effects, they still should help stop the spread because of this. There is already a new strain of the virus because of the massive spread. Who knows what this new strain has in store for us? The more spread, the more strains. If people don’t continue to take COVID-19 seriously, there may come a strand that affects us all.
Not to mention everyone in danger because of COVID-19. By easing restrictions, people are showing they care less about the lives of others and more about the pleasures of restricted free life. The restrictions were put in place for a reason. To keep people safe. Of course, I also realize the great strain isolation has put on the general population’s mental health, but there are also ways around this. Facetime has become incredibly popular. Before you complain about missing someone, first try to call or Facetime them. Get a pet, or better yet, spend more quality time with the people you can, such as family members in the house. Better yourself and learn to love yourself. Learn more about yourself while you’re at it.
If we all do our part, eventually, things will get better. Wearing a mask really isn’t that hard, nor is social distancing and taking extra precautions. Hand sanitizing more and wiping down things after use is only a positive from this pandemic. I have not been sick once this year, whereas I normally would have at least one illness around winter. Last year influenza, the year before, was stomach flu. Maybe I missed it, but I didn’t hear anything about dozens of kids getting sick with influenza this year, unlike last year. I remember half the class in one of my periods being wiped out and sick at home at some point. Honestly, why haven’t we wiped everything down after use before the pandemic? Doesn’t it make you a little sick to think about all the germs we spread? Or the germs we collected after touching the same table that twenty other kids have touched and spread their germs on? It is really gross to think about. What if someone used their hands to cough, then touched the same desk you are putting your hands on? Then, you touch your face, ew.
Rural Nebraskans should be grateful in all. There is enough space out here to walk outside without encountering another. We can still go to school and do many activities. While things are different from normal, we at least still have these things. I understand that things are rough right now. But can you imagine how much worse it would be to lose someone you love to this pandemic? If you have lost someone to it, then you truly would understand, and I am so sorry you had to go through that. All the while, watching all these people undermine the restrictions that would help keep the rest of your at risk loved ones safe. The people lost will never experience normal again. The people who have lost someone will never experience truly “normal” to them again either. Not without being reminded of what they lost.
Please, I beseech you to continue with your efforts of stopping the spread. It is not the time to ease the restrictions that have kept so many safe. It is not that hard to continue wearing a mask, not if you care about others. It would be selfish not to. Let’s not get rid of these restrictions yet. Not while people are still being killed by COVID-19. We have upheld them for this long. We can continue to. All for the sake of others, ourselves, and to stop the spread and mutations of COVID-19.